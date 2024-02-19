Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  Exploring Versatility: Residential Renovations at Oscar Niemeyer's Copan Building in São Paulo

Exploring Versatility: Residential Renovations at Oscar Niemeyer's Copan Building in São Paulo

Exploring Versatility: Residential Renovations at Oscar Niemeyer's Copan Building in São Paulo
  Written by | Translated by Diogo Simões

The landscape of downtown São Paulo would not be the same without the presence of Copan. The building inserts Niemeyer's curves into São Paulo's dense verticality, creating a distinctive rhythm that becomes a landmark for all who encounter it. Besides accommodating around five thousand residents, the building serves various purposes, offering different typologies for its residential programs, varying apartment sizes, and prioritizing diversity among its tenants. Differences also emerge when we examine how each person inhabits a standard floor plan; renovations proposing distinct finishes and new layouts reflect the character of each resident but also showcase the inventiveness of the architects intervening in this classic structure. Thus, we gather here projects realized within this icon to demonstrate how each home is unique, even when created in series.

Exploring Versatility: Residential Renovations at Oscar Niemeyer's Copan Building in São Paulo - Image 2 of 19Exploring Versatility: Residential Renovations at Oscar Niemeyer's Copan Building in São Paulo - Image 3 of 19Exploring Versatility: Residential Renovations at Oscar Niemeyer's Copan Building in São Paulo - Image 4 of 19Exploring Versatility: Residential Renovations at Oscar Niemeyer's Copan Building in São Paulo - Image 5 of 19Exploring Versatility: Residential Renovations at Oscar Niemeyer's Copan Building in São Paulo - More Images+ 14

Modifying a standard floor plan requires immense creativity. Achieving the desired characteristics involves multiple tasks, from conceptualizing the furniture to selecting lighting fixtures. Materials, colors, and textures are all pivotal considerations. It entails discerning which elements of the original design are retained and what new elements are introduced. It is an ongoing conversation with the building's original architecture. Innovation becomes even more demanding when dealing with an iconic project like Copan, renowned for features such as the brise and cobogó on its facades.

Therefore, we have selected projects that renovate apartments within Copan, ranging in size from 35 to 175 m². As a bonus, we also showcase an office located on the lower levels of the building, offering a view of its prominent pillars. Explore them all below:

Kitnet Copan / Garoa

Exploring Versatility: Residential Renovations at Oscar Niemeyer's Copan Building in São Paulo - Image 3 of 19
Kitnet Copan / Garoa. Image: © Pedro Napolitano Prata
Exploring Versatility: Residential Renovations at Oscar Niemeyer's Copan Building in São Paulo - Image 12 of 19
Isometric - Kitnet Copan / Garoa

Copan Apartment / Vereda Arquitetos

Exploring Versatility: Residential Renovations at Oscar Niemeyer's Copan Building in São Paulo - Image 6 of 19
Copan Apartment / Vereda Arquitetos . Image: © André Scarpa
Exploring Versatility: Residential Renovations at Oscar Niemeyer's Copan Building in São Paulo - Image 14 of 19
Floor Plan - Copan Apartment / Vereda Arquitetos

Apartamento Copan Bloco E / Valdivieso Design

Exploring Versatility: Residential Renovations at Oscar Niemeyer's Copan Building in São Paulo - Image 2 of 19
Apartamento Copan Bloco E / Valdivieso Design. Image: © Fran Parente
Exploring Versatility: Residential Renovations at Oscar Niemeyer's Copan Building in São Paulo - Image 13 of 19
Floor Plan - Apartamento Copan Bloco E / Valdivieso Design

Copan Apartment / SuperLimão

Exploring Versatility: Residential Renovations at Oscar Niemeyer's Copan Building in São Paulo - Image 8 of 19
Copan Apartment / SuperLimão. Image: © Maíra Acayaba
Exploring Versatility: Residential Renovations at Oscar Niemeyer's Copan Building in São Paulo - Image 19 of 19
Floor Plan - Copan Apartment / SuperLimão

Apartamento no Copan / Felipe Hess & Renata Pedrosa

Exploring Versatility: Residential Renovations at Oscar Niemeyer's Copan Building in São Paulo - Image 4 of 19
Apartamento no Copan / Felipe Hess & Renata Pedrosa. Image: © Fran Parente
Exploring Versatility: Residential Renovations at Oscar Niemeyer's Copan Building in São Paulo - Image 18 of 19
Floor Plan - Apartamento no Copan / Felipe Hess & Renata Pedrosa

Apartamento Copan / Sabiá Arquitetos

Exploring Versatility: Residential Renovations at Oscar Niemeyer's Copan Building in São Paulo - Image 5 of 19
Apartamento Copan / Sabiá Arquitetos. Image: © Pedro Vannucchi
Exploring Versatility: Residential Renovations at Oscar Niemeyer's Copan Building in São Paulo - Image 15 of 19
Floor Plan - Apartamento Copan / Sabiá Arquitetos

Apartamento Copan / André Scarpa + Rosário Pinho

Exploring Versatility: Residential Renovations at Oscar Niemeyer's Copan Building in São Paulo - Image 7 of 19
Apartamento Copan / André Scarpa + Rosário Pinho. Image: © André Scarpa
Exploring Versatility: Residential Renovations at Oscar Niemeyer's Copan Building in São Paulo - Image 17 of 19
Floor Plan - Apartamento Copan / André Scarpa + Rosário Pinho

Copan D Apartment / Estúdio BRA Arquitetura

Exploring Versatility: Residential Renovations at Oscar Niemeyer's Copan Building in São Paulo - Image 9 of 19
Copan D Apartment / Estúdio BRA Arquitetura. Image: © Maíra Acayaba
Exploring Versatility: Residential Renovations at Oscar Niemeyer's Copan Building in São Paulo - Image 16 of 19
Floor Plan - Copan D Apartment / Estúdio BRA Arquitetura

Bonus: Heartman Offices / Pitá Arquitetura

Exploring Versatility: Residential Renovations at Oscar Niemeyer's Copan Building in São Paulo - Image 10 of 19
Heartman Offices / Pitá Arquitetura Image: © André Scarpa
Exploring Versatility: Residential Renovations at Oscar Niemeyer's Copan Building in São Paulo - Image 11 of 19
Floor Plan - Heartman Offices / Pitá Arquitetura

