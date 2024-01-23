Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Office Buildings
  Brazil
  Heartman Offices / Pitá Arquitetura

Heartman Offices / Pitá Arquitetura

Heartman Offices / Pitá Arquitetura

Heartman Offices / Pitá Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, ChairHeartman Offices / Pitá Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Chair, Table, BeamHeartman Offices / Pitá Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, BedroomHeartman Offices / Pitá Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Table, ChairHeartman Offices / Pitá Arquitetura - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Office Buildings
Centro Histórico de São Paulo, Brazil
  • Architects: Pitá Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  840
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:André Scarpa
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Interface, Boobam, Cremme, Deca, Fernando Jaeger, GISELA IMPORTADOS, Golden Art, Hometeka, Innovare Work, Knauf, Labmobili, Lady, Lumicenter, Luxion, MONOFLOR, Novacorp, OMEGALIGHT, Ovo, Permetal, Portobello, +8
  • Lead Architect: Antonio Mantovani Neto
  • Design Team: Antonio Mantovani, Eduardo Barcellos, Ana Giansante, Rafael Urbonas, Guilherme de Barros, Luciana Mayumi, Fernanda Tendolini, Juliana Daikiri
  • Clients: Heartman
  • Engineering: Voaz
  • MEP: Zenik
  • Fire Protection Consultants: Engeplot
  • Acoustic Engineers: Harmonia
  • Visual Communication: Porú
  • City: Centro Histórico de São Paulo
  • Country: Brazil
Heartman Offices / Pitá Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Beam
© André Scarpa

Text description provided by the architects. The project was commissioned to relocate the headquarters of a business consulting company, moving from a corporate hub to the center of São Paulo, in the Copan Building. Immersing ourselves in the internal changes of the company, we proposed a project with fundamental transformations in the use of space compared to the old headquarters. Through discussions with the client, we identified a workflow that was predominantly external to the office, involving extensive client meetings and immersive debriefs upon returning to the headquarters.

Heartman Offices / Pitá Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair
© André Scarpa
Heartman Offices / Pitá Arquitetura - Image 14 of 21
Planta baixa
Heartman Offices / Pitá Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© André Scarpa
Heartman Offices / Pitá Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Chair, Table, Beam
© André Scarpa

To accommodate this usage, we drastically reduced the traditional workstation area, reserving it almost exclusively for administrative purposes. Instead, we created large hybrid rooms for collaborative teamwork. These rooms share the spatial characteristics of meeting rooms, but their tables were equipped to function as a backbone of workstations. Consequently, when teams complete their immersive work or meetings, the double doors can be fully opened, seamlessly integrating the room with the open workspace, facilitating more collaborative and close interaction with other activities in the space. The remaining areas of the nearly 1,000m² were dedicated to meeting rooms exclusively for this purpose, call booths, and numerous collaborative workspaces. The layout prioritized the spacious environment created by demolishing existing partitions. 

Heartman Offices / Pitá Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Chair
© André Scarpa
Heartman Offices / Pitá Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Bedroom
© André Scarpa

Collaborative spaces were conceived as focal points in the open area: we designed a tiered seating area for events, training sessions, and general meetings; a granite table serving as a gathering point for coffee breaks and informal meetings; a reinforced concrete table encircling one of the Copan's structural blocks; and numerous areas with specialized furniture for collaborative work.

Heartman Offices / Pitá Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© André Scarpa

During the demolition phase, we discovered that the entire structure was clad with the original tiles from the building's construction. This discovery guided the aesthetic concept of seamlessly integrating Copan's architecture into our project. We opted for "raw" materials, always respecting the pre-existing elements we encountered. The entire facade was preserved with its original frames, taking center stage in the design, bathing the space in natural light, and creating small "niches" for informal workspaces. The project is completed with lighting that highlights the pillars and structural blocks, embracing their form and clearly defining the project's focal point. Arch-shaped luminaires create a visual expansion of the central social area, enhancing the overall ambiance of the space.

Heartman Offices / Pitá Arquitetura - Interior Photography
© André Scarpa

Project location

Address:Edifício Copan - Av. Ipiranga, 200 - Centro Histórico de São Paulo, São Paulo - SP, 01046-010, Brazil

About this office
Pitá Arquitetura
Office

Cite: "Heartman Offices / Pitá Arquitetura" [Escritório Heartman / Pitá Arquitetura] 23 Jan 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1012467/heartman-offices-pita-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

