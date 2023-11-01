Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Brazil
  5. Copan Apartment / Vereda Arquitetos

Copan Apartment / Vereda Arquitetos

Save
Copan Apartment / Vereda Arquitetos

Copan Apartment / Vereda Arquitetos - Interior PhotographyCopan Apartment / Vereda Arquitetos - Interior Photography, ClosetCopan Apartment / Vereda Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Windows, SinkCopan Apartment / Vereda Arquitetos - Interior Photography, TableCopan Apartment / Vereda Arquitetos - More Images+ 9

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Apartments, Renovation
São Paulo, Brazil
  • Architects: Vereda Arquitetos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  40
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Photographs
    Photographs:André Scarpa
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Deca, Edno Alcântara, José Carlos Pereira de Moraes
  • Lead Architects: João Paulo Meirelles de Faria e Juliana Braga
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Copan Apartment / Vereda Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Windows, Sink
© André Scarpa

Text description provided by the architects. The apartment renovation at Copan, in the center of São Paulo, maintains the characteristics of the one-bedroom unit in block B of the classic modern building.

Save this picture!
Copan Apartment / Vereda Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Closet
© André Scarpa
Save this picture!
Copan Apartment / Vereda Arquitetos - Image 11 of 14
Plan - General
Save this picture!
Copan Apartment / Vereda Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Door
© André Scarpa

In this way, the living room and bedroom spaces continue to be divided by the project’s original closet, which has been renovated. In addition to the applied blue Formica covering, the doors are rearranged to create a flat panel for the living room space, complemented by a plywood rack/bench in the same color.

Save this picture!
Copan Apartment / Vereda Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Table
© André Scarpa
Save this picture!
Copan Apartment / Vereda Arquitetos - Image 14 of 14
Section BB DD

The walls are exposed, showing the concrete structure, which combines with the other finishes of the unit, new and original.

For the kitchen and bathroom, a bluish terrazo was applied to the floor and walls, which communicates with the vibrant colors of the living room/bedroom closet.

Save this picture!
Copan Apartment / Vereda Arquitetos - Interior Photography
© André Scarpa

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:São Paulo, State of São Paulo, Brazil

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Vereda Arquitetos
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsRefurbishmentRenovationBrazil

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsRefurbishmentRenovationBrazil
Cite: "Copan Apartment / Vereda Arquitetos" [Apartamento no Copan / Vereda Arquitetos] 01 Nov 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1009010/copan-apartment-vereda-arquitetos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Top #Tags