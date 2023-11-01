Copan Apartment / Vereda Arquitetos

+ 9

Apartments, Renovation • São Paulo, Brazil
Architects: Vereda Arquitetos

Area: 40 m²

Year: 2018

Photographs Photographs: André Scarpa

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Deca , Edno Alcântara , José Carlos Pereira de Moraes

Lead Architects: João Paulo Meirelles de Faria e Juliana Braga

Project Team: Bruno Manso / Arquiteto Colaborador

City: São Paulo

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. The apartment renovation at Copan, in the center of São Paulo, maintains the characteristics of the one-bedroom unit in block B of the classic modern building.

In this way, the living room and bedroom spaces continue to be divided by the project’s original closet, which has been renovated. In addition to the applied blue Formica covering, the doors are rearranged to create a flat panel for the living room space, complemented by a plywood rack/bench in the same color.

The walls are exposed, showing the concrete structure, which combines with the other finishes of the unit, new and original.

For the kitchen and bathroom, a bluish terrazo was applied to the floor and walls, which communicates with the vibrant colors of the living room/bedroom closet.