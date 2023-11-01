Copan Apartment / Vereda Arquitetos

-
Architects: Vereda Arquitetos
- Area: 40 m²
- Year: 2018
-
Photographs:André Scarpa
-
Manufacturers: Deca, Edno Alcântara, José Carlos Pereira de Moraes
-
Lead Architects: João Paulo Meirelles de Faria e Juliana Braga
- Project Team: Bruno Manso / Arquiteto Colaborador
- City: São Paulo
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. The apartment renovation at Copan, in the center of São Paulo, maintains the characteristics of the one-bedroom unit in block B of the classic modern building.
In this way, the living room and bedroom spaces continue to be divided by the project’s original closet, which has been renovated. In addition to the applied blue Formica covering, the doors are rearranged to create a flat panel for the living room space, complemented by a plywood rack/bench in the same color.
The walls are exposed, showing the concrete structure, which combines with the other finishes of the unit, new and original.
For the kitchen and bathroom, a bluish terrazo was applied to the floor and walls, which communicates with the vibrant colors of the living room/bedroom closet.