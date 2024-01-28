Copan D Apartment / Estúdio BRA Arquitetura

+ 41

Apartment Interiors, Detail • Vila Buarque, Brazil Architects: Estúdio BRA Arquitetura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 175 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Maíra Acayaba

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Brasil Imperial , Carbono , Casulo Design , Dpot , Lumini , Pedras Armani , REKA

Lead Architects: André Di Gregorio / Rodrigo Maçonilio

Project Supervision: Raquel Cavalcante, Lais Pannia

Project And Construction Monitoring Team: Giovanna Schmidt, Nathália Nicodemos, Vitor Gomes, Rachel Buzzini, Beatriz Rocha

Design And Lighting: Estúdio BRA Arquitetura

Electrical And Hydraulic Installations: DRC

Construction: FCS Empreiteira

City: Vila Buarque

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. We were invited to renovate a 175m² apartment located in the center of São Paulo, specifically in the Copan Building (designed by Oscar Niemeyer in 1966). The invitation, made by a young woman and her son, had the main request of enhancing the visual possibilities of the city skyline.

After assessing the building's superstructure, we proposed a change in usage and the removal of partitions in areas adjacent to the glass facade, which is protected by concrete brises. The bedroom that previously existed at one end of the glass facade has been transformed into a kitchen. The cooking counter and island are made of tauarí wood with a Spirit Santo stone countertop. On the island, the stone countertop wraps around a concrete pillar in an organic design that blurs the boundaries between social spaces.

The bedroom that occupied part of the central axis of the apartment has been replaced by a dining room. On the other end of the glass facade is the living room and a library made of thin metal sheets. The layout is designed to maximize the view from the nineteenth floor. From this height, you can't see cars or sidewalks between the concrete brises, only buildings from different eras and the Cantareira mountain range, rising above the height of the buildings.

The private spaces are oriented toward the cobogó facade of the building. To emphasize this change of use, the floor has been raised by 18cm and features precast concrete stepping, designed at the same angle as the facade.

The office occupies the space of the old kitchen and, by projecting over the raised floor, it appears to float. The studio is a versatile space in the apartment, as it can also be used as a suite for the son.. The resident's bedroom and her bathroom are separated by windows made of wood and glass, allowing for natural light and cross-ventilation. The bathtub and countertop are made of precast concrete.