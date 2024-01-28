Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
  Copan D Apartment / Estúdio BRA Arquitetura

Copan D Apartment / Estúdio BRA Arquitetura

Copan D Apartment / Estúdio BRA Arquitetura

Copan D Apartment / Estúdio BRA Arquitetura - Interior PhotographyCopan D Apartment / Estúdio BRA Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, BeamCopan D Apartment / Estúdio BRA Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Beam, HandrailCopan D Apartment / Estúdio BRA Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Windows, BeamCopan D Apartment / Estúdio BRA Arquitetura - More Images+ 41

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Apartment Interiors, Detail
Vila Buarque, Brazil
  • Architects: Estúdio BRA Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  175
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Maíra Acayaba
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Brasil Imperial, Carbono, Casulo Design, Dpot, Lumini, Pedras Armani, REKA
  • Lead Architects: André Di Gregorio / Rodrigo Maçonilio
  • Project Supervision: Raquel Cavalcante, Lais Pannia
  • Project And Construction Monitoring Team: Giovanna Schmidt, Nathália Nicodemos, Vitor Gomes, Rachel Buzzini, Beatriz Rocha
  • Design And Lighting: Estúdio BRA Arquitetura
  • Electrical And Hydraulic Installations: DRC
  • Construction: FCS Empreiteira
  • City: Vila Buarque
  • Country: Brazil
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
Copan D Apartment / Estúdio BRA Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows, Beam
© Maíra Acayaba

Text description provided by the architects. We were invited to renovate a 175m² apartment located in the center of São Paulo, specifically in the Copan Building (designed by Oscar Niemeyer in 1966). The invitation, made by a young woman and her son, had the main request of enhancing the visual possibilities of the city skyline.

Copan D Apartment / Estúdio BRA Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Beam
© Maíra Acayaba
Copan D Apartment / Estúdio BRA Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Beam
© Maíra Acayaba
Copan D Apartment / Estúdio BRA Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Beam
© Maíra Acayaba

After assessing the building's superstructure, we proposed a change in usage and the removal of partitions in areas adjacent to the glass facade, which is protected by concrete brises. The bedroom that previously existed at one end of the glass facade has been transformed into a kitchen. The cooking counter and island are made of tauarí wood with a Spirit Santo stone countertop. On the island, the stone countertop wraps around a concrete pillar in an organic design that blurs the boundaries between social spaces.

Copan D Apartment / Estúdio BRA Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Maíra Acayaba
Copan D Apartment / Estúdio BRA Arquitetura - Image 44 of 46
Floor Plan
Copan D Apartment / Estúdio BRA Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Beam
© Maíra Acayaba
Copan D Apartment / Estúdio BRA Arquitetura - Image 46 of 46
Floor Plan
Copan D Apartment / Estúdio BRA Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Beam
© Maíra Acayaba

The bedroom that occupied part of the central axis of the apartment has been replaced by a dining room. On the other end of the glass facade is the living room and a library made of thin metal sheets. The layout is designed to maximize the view from the nineteenth floor. From this height, you can't see cars or sidewalks between the concrete brises, only buildings from different eras and the Cantareira mountain range, rising above the height of the buildings.

Copan D Apartment / Estúdio BRA Arquitetura - Interior Photography
© Maíra Acayaba
Copan D Apartment / Estúdio BRA Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Beam, Handrail
© Maíra Acayaba
Copan D Apartment / Estúdio BRA Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Door, Windows
© Maíra Acayaba
Copan D Apartment / Estúdio BRA Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Windows
© Maíra Acayaba

The private spaces are oriented toward the cobogó facade of the building. To emphasize this change of use, the floor has been raised by 18cm and features precast concrete stepping, designed at the same angle as the facade.

Copan D Apartment / Estúdio BRA Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Shelving, Windows, Chair, Beam
© Maíra Acayaba
Copan D Apartment / Estúdio BRA Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Windows, Door, Beam
© Maíra Acayaba

The office occupies the space of the old kitchen and, by projecting over the raised floor, it appears to float. The studio is a versatile space in the apartment, as it can also be used as a suite for the son.. The resident's bedroom and her bathroom are separated by windows made of wood and glass, allowing for natural light and cross-ventilation. The bathtub and countertop are made of precast concrete.

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:R. Maj. Sertório, 200 - Conjunto 301 - Vila Buarque, São Paulo - SP, 01222-000, Brazil

About this office
Estúdio BRA Arquitetura
Office

