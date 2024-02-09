Foster + Partners Reveal Updated Designs for Manhattan’s Port Authority Bus Terminal

Save this picture! Midtown Bus Terminal Replacement update - This rendering shows the proposed view of 41st Street at Eighth Avenue looking west.. Image © Port Authority of New York and New Jersey

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey has released a revised proposal for the Midtown Bus Terminal, designed by Foster + Partners and A. Epstein and Sons International Inc. After the first version of the redesign was released in 2022, now the authorities announced the publication of the revised project plans that take into account feedback from key stakeholders including commuters and the larger community. The $10 billion facility is designed to accommodate the projected 2040-2050 commuter growth and provide a better experience for one of the world’s busiest bus terminals.

The new terminal strives to create a more reliable and efficient connection between New York and New Jersey. The proposal replaces the existing 73-year-old terminal, which is seen as functionally obsolete and rundown. Instead, the new facility includes a new 2.1 million square foot main terminal, a separate storage and staging building, and new ramps leading to the Lincoln Tunnel. The proposal also includes the permanent closure of a new main central entrance, more street-level retail spaces, and ample indoor and outdoor public spaces.

The Port Authority has submitted the environmental impact statement regarding the replacement project, opening up the proposal to public feedback from local community boards and elected officials from both states. According to the Port Authority, the terminal is designed to have net-zero emissions, as the bus fleets are all electric and the building implements technologies such as sensor-based monitor systems, zoned heating and cooling systems, heat recovery, and reuse adaptations.

The construction of the project is anticipated to occur in stages. The initial phase involves the completion of a temporary terminal and new ramps by 2028, followed by the finalization of the new main terminal by 2032.

Transportation hubs are gateways; they symbolize the region to visitors and residents alike. The new bus terminal will be an inspiring gateway to the city that commuters will actually look forward to using, and that will serve also as an attractive asset to the surrounding community - Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton

In the United States, the matter of intra and inter-city mobility has been one of the most debated infrastructure-related topics. After decades of car-oriented traffic, cities are beginning to experiment with different policies to encourage more public transportation. Additionally, initiatives such as Antoine Predock’s proposal for a new Large City Bike Lane Project for Albuquerque, New Mexico, or Foster + Partners and Arup’s design for the California High-Speed Rail infrastructure, strive to encourage alternative modes of transportation.