Renovation work on Egypt’s infamous Menkaura Pyramid at Giza has sparked criticism on online platforms over the past two days. Dubbed by the head of Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities as “the project of the century,” the ongoing renovation aims to restore the pyramid’s original style by reconstructing the granite layer. Initially, the pyramid was encased in granite and lost part of its covering over time.

In a video posted on Facebook, workers are seen placing rough granite slabs on the pyramid’s base. In fact, Egyptologist Monica Hanna referred to it as “absurd” and criticized the departure from global renovation guidelines. In fact, the three-year project, led by a collaborative mission between Egypt and Japan, has drawn prevalent skepticism, with experts linking it to “straightening the Tower of Pisa.”

According to The Guardian, the dispute highlights more significant worries about Egypt's historic preservation, a nation that significantly depends on tourism. Recently, the ancient Cairo district was destroyed, leading to civil society mobilizations around urban planning and historical issues. Similarly, authorities in Alexandria recently investigated the decision to repaint the elaborate ceilings at the Abu al-Abbas al-Mursi mosque in white after renovations in the 15th century.

The renovation of the pyramid is still a contentious issue and focal point of debate. Critics stress the significance of maintaining Egypt's rich legacy and conforming to international norms, while officials place more emphasis on restoration. Overall, the conflict raises the question of preservation and its relationship to modernization.

News via The Guardian.