Populous Reuses Formula 1 Grandstands for Modular International Cricket Stadium in New York

Save this picture! Nassau County International Cricket Stadium / Populous. Image Courtesy of Populous

Designed by the sports and entertainment-focused architecture office Populous, the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium will be located in Eisenhower Park, 30 miles east of Manhattan, and is planned to host eight matches during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. The stadium, having a capacity of 34,000 seats with additional VIP and hospitality units, is scheduled to be completed within 3 months. The accelerated process is made possible by the modular system, typically employed in other sports such as Formula 1, Golf, and the Olympic Games.

The project marks the first time that a modular construction system is used for a cricket stadium. Focused on sustainability, the project reuses the grandstands used in the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, with work on the infrastructure scheduled to commence in February. The site in Nassau County is currently being prepared and demarcated, marking the first step in the construction process. The stadium is planned to be completed by the beginning of May 2024, hosting the first of the eight matches on June 3.

In addition to the VIP and hospitality spaces, the venue includes a party deck and cabanas, as it is scheduled to also host a cricket carnival. A dedicated fan zone offers food and beverage outlets, while the media and broadcast companies are provided with strategically placed dedicated areas. The drop-in pitch is designed and curated in Australia, but grown in Florida. It will be transported to New York in early May.

Cricket is a truly global sport with a passionate, knowledgeable fanbase and we’re thrilled to partner with the ICC and help bring the Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup to the United States. The modular, sustainable stadium we’ve designed will create a fantastic experience for both U.S. and international cricket fans and visitors to enjoy watching the world’s best teams and players. - Jeff Keas, Senior Principal at Populous

Recently, Populous has revealed the design for two venues planned for Qiddiya City, a new megaproject planned near Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The first venue to be built is a 5,155-seat Esports arena featuring immersive technologies and a varied offering of activities, entertainment, and retail spaces for event and non-event days. As part of the same urban district, Populous has also unveiled the design of the Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Stadium, a 45,000-seat multi-sports venue located atop the Tuwaiq cliff. In the United States, the same office has been commissioned to design the new Indy Eleven Stadium in Indianapolis, a 20,000-seat arena planned to serve as the new home for the Indy Eleven professional soccer team.