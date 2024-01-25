Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Piaba House / Lajedo Arquitetura

Piaba House / Lajedo Arquitetura

Save
Piaba House / Lajedo Arquitetura

Piaba House / Lajedo Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Beam, Garden, Patio, CourtyardPiaba House / Lajedo Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Windows, BeamPiaba House / Lajedo Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, BeamPiaba House / Lajedo Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam, Brick, WindowsPiaba House / Lajedo Arquitetura - More Images+ 34

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Igatu, Brazil
  • Architects: Lajedo Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  180
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Pedro kok
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Alexandre Kissajikian, Casa Costillas, Casa na Árvore, Cultivado em casa, Gabriela Romagnolli, Imaterial Design, Infinity Persianas, Leon Ades, Marcenaria Nino, Mauício Davila, Paola Muller, Pau Pau, Piso de Pedra, T44, Telha Sanduíche
  • Lead Architects: Luiz Paulo Bomeny, Alexandre Makhoul
  • Co Author / Carpenter / Interiors: Leon Ades
  • Consultant: Guilherme Paoliello
  • City: Igatu
  • Country: Brazil
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Piaba House / Lajedo Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Pedro kok

Text description provided by the architects. One of contemporary architecture’s most pressing challenges is the maturement of a sensibility capable of deciphering the landscape on a local level, offering construction continuity with local traditions as well as the creativity necessary for accommodating new lifestyles. In that sense, Piaba House can be read as a result of a process of cultural archeology in the Chapada da Diamantina and a proposal of contemporary habitability in this landscape. 

Save this picture!
Piaba House / Lajedo Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Beam, Garden, Patio, Courtyard
© Pedro kok

The house resulted from a constructive investigation by Lajedo Arquitetura, an office from São Paulo, in partnership with the furniture designer Leon Ades. The research on the materiality of wood and traditional joinery techniques was the common interest that inspired this cooperation. The admiration for artisanal modes of fabrication led the architects Alexandre Makhoul and Luiz Bomeny, as well as Leon Ades, to make the carpentry with their own hands, from the pre-fabrication of the structure until its assembly in the site, which is of difficult access. When studied with greater attention, the construction can be understood as a careful reading of the elements that characterize the built environment of the region. 

Save this picture!
Piaba House / Lajedo Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Windows, Beam, Chair, Deck
© Pedro kok
Save this picture!
Piaba House / Lajedo Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Beam
© Pedro kok

Igatú, or “good water” in the language of indigenous populations Cariri and Maracá, went through an intense urbanization process in the second half of the XIXth century due to the discovery of diamonds in the region. The promise of enrichment in the countryside of Bahia brought an ambivalent legacy. On one side the consequences of extractivism and the mining industry, such as the silting of rivers and the destruction of native forests. Igatú’s wealth cycle, just like any other extractivist economy, exhausted itself. Most of its population left the city and today it is a small village with a population of less than one thousand. On the other side, an autochthonous culture flourished and the constitution of a regional notion of beauty, that despite its abandonment, remains rooted and alive through its few inhabitants.

Save this picture!
Piaba House / Lajedo Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Pedro kok
Save this picture!
Piaba House / Lajedo Arquitetura - Image 32 of 39
Plan
Save this picture!
Piaba House / Lajedo Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Beam, Deck
© Pedro kok

Save this picture!
Piaba House / Lajedo Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Beam
© Pedro kok

The house design seeks continuity with local construction traditions, such as traditional typologies found in Bahia’s colonial architecture and the landscape of the Chapada da Diamantina. Having as a central reference the Casa de Caminha from Portuguese architect Sérgio Fernandez, the design encrusts itself in a slope, creating an open space of acquaintanceship that blurs the frontiers between interior and exterior. When decomposed in its elements, Piaba house deconstructs colonial architecture, rearranging its elements in a new organization – adequate to the place and contemporary uses. The heavy perimetral walls of colonial Brazilian buildings, with their thin rectangular apertures disposed in regular intervals, appear here as the façade of the house – also referencing the typical frontality of colonial architecture that characterize the streets of the Pelourinho and Ouro Preto. However here the adopted construction technique isn’t rammed Earth but rather a wall in stone, typical of Igatú, with its assemblage lines developed through generations of local artisan construction workers. The patio, an essential element in Brazilian and Mediterranean architecture is also reinterpreted. Patios disseminate in hot regions as an intelligent strategy for integrating with the local climate, allowing for protected access to sunlight and the ventilation of the built volume. 

Save this picture!
Piaba House / Lajedo Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Windows
© Pedro kok

The wooden structures were fabricated in São Paulo while all other elements were fabricated and assembled in loco by the architects themselves and the team in Igatú. Experience in which they submitted themselves to guarantee an understanding of the local reality; and logistical and construction difficulties as well as the potential of the local workforce; to also feel the weight of their design in their own hands. 

Save this picture!
Piaba House / Lajedo Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Beam, Deck, Forest
© Pedro kok
Save this picture!
Piaba House / Lajedo Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam, Brick, Windows
© Pedro kok
Save this picture!
Piaba House / Lajedo Arquitetura - Image 39 of 39
Isometric
Save this picture!
Piaba House / Lajedo Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Table, Chair, Beam, Deck, Patio
© Pedro kok

The foundations in reinforced concrete, the walls in stone, and the wooden windows and doors were executed by local construction workers. Throughout the building process, the architects also lived in the city, experiencing the daily reality of the construction and local life. In the plan, the project can be understood through three distinct strips. The first, along the heavy stone wall, is constituted by bathrooms and bedrooms that resemble alcoves – an intimate room design typical of Brazilian colonial architecture – closed from the living room through a curtain only. The second strip, more important architectonically, is constituted by the living room, kitchen, and main suite. The last strip is the wooden deck, open to the landscape. In Piaba House the patio, or the space, gets confused with the house interior. The exterior is built with a deck in Itaúba wood, creating an ample living area. The floor continues inside the interior, creating a continuous level. The integration between external and internal areas is not only reinforced by a continuous height through these ambients but also by the continuation of the wooden flooring. This integration is also made through the mirroring of the infrastructure nuclei. One of these is in the house interior and it composes the kitchen with a sink, fridges and a stove attached to it. The other one is on the exterior, with a barbecue grill and sink. This last nucleus complements the first one and allows for a more informal and social approach to cooking. In this external volume, there is also, on the ground level, a shower for use after a swim in the nearby river.

Save this picture!
Piaba House / Lajedo Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Pedro kok

This relation between interior and exterior demonstrates a comprehension of the program which is not only functional but also ceremonial adequating itself to the necessities of life in this landscape. Evidence of this type of thinking is the house’s entrance hall, where the roof takes off from the heavy wall in stone, creating an entrance portico, with a height difference that can be used as a bench – where one can remove mud and dirty shoes after coming back from the woods. The quality of Piaba House is the maturity and sensibility of the architects in deciding and being able to realize a continuity with the historical antique roots of that place, creating a piece that fits adequately to the landscape. It is not a foreign element but rather a talk with the lifestyles and constructive traditions of the surroundings.

Save this picture!
Piaba House / Lajedo Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Pedro kok

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Lajedo Arquitetura
Office

Material

Stone

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil

Materials and Tags

StoneProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "Piaba House / Lajedo Arquitetura" [Casa Piaba / Lajedo Arquitetura] 25 Jan 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1012515/piaba-house-lajedo-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Top #Tags