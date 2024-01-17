Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
  Technical Campus Blue Gate / POLO

Technical Campus Blue Gate / POLO

Technical Campus Blue Gate / POLO - Exterior Photography, Windows
Technical Campus Blue Gate / POLO - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
Technical Campus Blue Gate / POLO - Interior Photography, Beam, Windows
Technical Campus Blue Gate / POLO - Interior Photography, Beam

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Schools, Higher Education
Antwerp, Belgium
  • Design, Building Permit, Tender, Execution: Magda Kielt
  • Design, Building Permit, Tender: Kimoura Haquier
  • Design: Goncalo da Silva
  • Tender: Joana Melo
  • Building Details: Sven De Troch, Lieve De Smet - Van Damme
  • BIM: Rudi van Tienen
  • Execution: Bram Iven
  • Program / Use / Building Function: School for vocational education
  • Client: DBFM Scholen Van Morgen, AG Real Estate
  • General Contractor : Antwerpse Bouwwerken
  • EPB: Macobo
  • Technical Engineer: Macobo
  • Safety Coordinator: EVEKA
  • City: Antwerp
  • Country: Belgium
Technical Campus Blue Gate / POLO - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Tim Van de Velde

Text description provided by the architects. In a striking freestanding building that combines two schools for vocational education, POLO solves a challenging three-dimensional jigsaw dictated by stringent technical requirements and the constraints of a small plot.

Technical Campus Blue Gate / POLO - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Tim Van de Velde
Technical Campus Blue Gate / POLO - Image 16 of 21
Plan - Ground floor 1.250

The brownfield site “Petroleum Zuid” to the south of Antwerp is being developed into a sustainable business park called Blue Gate. Besides the commercial component, the plans include the provision of a green corridor and public facilities. As part of the latter, a new building at the far corner of the development is to incorporate two vocational schools: one of them (WLAZ) offers practice-based secondary education in a work/learn program, and the other (ENCORA) teaches vocational skills to adults. The mixing of students from different backgrounds and the proximity to future employers should make this institute into an ideal springboard for students’ careers.

Technical Campus Blue Gate / POLO - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Tim Van de Velde
Technical Campus Blue Gate / POLO - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Tim Van de Velde

As the buildable plot area is limited the brief prescribes a vertical stacking of the different workshop and studio spaces. This makes for an intriguing yet challenging layout: these semi-industrial spaces have to comply with a plethora of strict health and safety regulations and technical specifications which become exponentially more complicated by locating them on upper floors. As a consequence, POLO conceives this building as more than just a school; we consider it a kind of “vertical factory”, where the safe and efficient functioning of the workspaces becomes an overriding concern and determinant factor in the design process.

Technical Campus Blue Gate / POLO - Interior Photography, Beam, Windows
© Tim Van de Velde
Technical Campus Blue Gate / POLO - Interior Photography
© Tim Van de Velde

The building plan is based on a staggered layout of rectangles to accommodate the parallelogram-shaped plot. The two main blocks containing the workshops and classrooms are linked by a central circulation core, which is to be the throbbing heart of the building. Here a spacious freight elevator serves the different workshops — large enough to transport raw materials, tools, and even forklifts to the upstairs training spaces.

Technical Campus Blue Gate / POLO - Interior Photography, Beam
© Tim Van de Velde

The reinforced concrete structure is calculated to incorporate not only the demands and risks associated with the current building program; it is also dimensioned to accommodate other, more structurally demanding functions, ensuring that this design is future-proof and forwardly flexible.

Technical Campus Blue Gate / POLO - Interior Photography, Beam
© Tim Van de Velde

In keeping with the industrial nature of the business park as well as the school’s vocational training program, the building is clad in profiled aluminum sheets in a standing seam system. The sharp geometric nature of this material is softened by perforations. This adds a sophisticated lightness and a variability in appearance, determined by the changes in daylight. It also allows for concealing air grilles and other mechanical equipment behind the cladding, keeping the external appearance of the building smooth and devoid of clutter. The building is insulated using mineral wool, which presents a more durable and fireproof solution compared to thinner PIR panels.

Technical Campus Blue Gate / POLO - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Tim Van de Velde

To an extent, the building program is readable in the elevations. Horizontal ribbon windows are provided where classrooms are located. The workshops receive floor-to-ceiling glazing, delivering an abundance of daylight for the manual labor taking place within.

Technical Campus Blue Gate / POLO - Exterior Photography
© Tim Van de Velde

Project location

Antwerp, Belgium

POLO
Materials

Concrete
Brick

Educational Architecture
Schools
Higher Education
Belgium

Cite: "Technical Campus Blue Gate / POLO" 17 Jan 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1012250/technical-campus-blue-gate-polo> ISSN 0719-8884

