KPF's Tower 36: Approval for Miami's High-Rise Building

KPF’s “Tower 36,” has received unanimous approval in Miami, Florida. The building features an office space, set to become the tallest in the region at 193 meters. Emphasizing occupant well-being, the tower is designed by integrating the surrounding landscape and increasing access to outdoor areas.

The tower serves as the northern entryway to Miami’s high-rise zone, at the intersection of Biscayne Boulevard and 36th Street. Acting as a gateway to the neighborhood, the scheme connects Miami Beach with the mainland of Miami. To complement the office floors, the building’s podium boasts ground-floor retail, bicycle, car parking, and a restaurant on the landscaped roof.

The tower’s distinctive feature is its iconic glass façade, aiming to integrate nature into design, revealing terraces on every office story. Intended to give the impression of movement across the building, these terraces provide outdoor spaces for all offices.

The architectural language of the tower utilizes an elegant, tapered form, sculpted to reveal outdoor terrace floors in a geometry that conveys a sense of activity and motion. The textured screen defining the podium is sculpted to give prominence both to the ground floor retail facing 36th Street and the landscaped rooftop gardens, restaurants, and amenities. -- Robert Whitlock, KPF Design Principal.

