MAD Architects Unveils Nanhai Art Center Design in Foshan City, Guangdong

MAD Architects has revealed the designs for the Nanhai Art Center in Foshan City, Guangdong. Covering 59,445 sqm, the project features three main elements: a Grand Theater, a Museum, and a Sports Center. Aiming to encourage community and traditional culture, the center features a wave-like form with a new public gateway to the waterfront. Upon completion, the Art Center seeks to become a new waterfront public space blending social and creative aspects.

The Nanhai Cultural District—which connects Guangzhou and Foshan—is a significant area within the Guangdong-Hongkong-Macao Greater Bay location. The founding partner of MAD, Ma Yansong, who had previously been involved in the Nanhai Art Field, highlighted the new center's goal of reviving Nanhai's traditional culture in contemporary living, drawing inspiration from regional events such as the lion dance and dragon boat race.

The three main structures in the wave-like form are sheltered by a floating sun canopy, encouraging residents to interact with the lakeside environment. Inspired by the historic architecture of Southern Guangdong, the design plays a significant role in maintaining the area's community spirit.

The local culture of Southern Guangdong is always about the gathering of people. To keep the same lifestyle, it has to be contributed by the contemporary cultural venues. The design of the Nanhai Art Center wants to provide the maximum grey spaces for such activities. – Ma Yansong

In keeping with national museum standards, the Grand Theater and Museum are located on one side of the center's layout, which forms a visual axis towards the lake. On the other side, the Sports Center provides a range of sporting amenities. Permeable facades and a landscape platform connecting the lake, riverfront park, and urban area encourage natural surroundings to blend in effortlessly.

Commercial buildings bordering the lake enhance cultural zones, “radiating architectural texture to the lakeshore landscape belt.” In the interest of coherent circulation and visitor experiences, the commercial spaces are connected to the other functions through viewing platforms and outdoor patios. Additionally, the top of the pedestrian area’s platform leads directly to the entrances of the cultural spaces.

Green carbon reduction and sustainability are included in the design concept through the innovative building technology used in the design. Covered by a translucent white ETFE membrane structure roof, the Nanhai Arts Center houses energy-efficient and eco-friendly technology. The design also includes technology like photovoltaic power generation, rainwater collection, and vertical greening systems.

Based in Beijing, MAD Architects is a practice aiming to develop futuristic and technologically advanced designs that reimagine contemporary Eastern architecture. Last month in Shenzhen, the Museum of Contemporary Art and Urban Planning featured an exhibition titled “Ma Yansong: Landscapes in Motion.” This retrospective showcases the work of MAD Architects, led by Ma Yansong, Dang Qun, and Yosuke Hayano, spanning nearly two decades and 52 projects. Additionally, MAD Architects recently revealed the project for the renovation of the "Wanmicang" warehouse on the southside of the Shanghai Zhangjiang Cement Factory. Finally, MAD Architects recently revealed the design of the Anji Culture and Art Center in the Zhejiang Province in southeast China.