Bologna's 12th Century 'Leaning Tower' Set to Undergo Extensive Restorations after Fear of Collapse

Save this picture! Bologna, Italy. Old Town. Two Towers. (Le due Torri) Garisenda and degli Asinelli. Image © trabantos via Shutterstcok

Bologna officials announced plans to secure and repair the leaning Garisenda Tower, a medieval structure in the center of the Italian city. Earlier last month, the area surrounding the tower was secured after raising fears of collapse, as monitoring has found shifts in the direction of the tilt. The 47-meter-tall tower leans at a four-degree angle, similar to its more famous counterpart, Leaning Tower of Pisa. The Garisenda Tower has been a defining feature of Bologna’s skyline along with its neighboring Asinelli Tower, which is around twice the height and also leans, though at a smaller angle, and is usually open for tourists to climb.

The two towers were built between 1109 and 1119 by rival families, and are believed to have been a way to compete for power and status. The ground gave way soon after construction creating a tilt in both towers. Because of this, the Garisenda was reduced in height in the 14th century, as it originally measured 60 meters. The tower is mentioned in Dante's 1321 poem The Divine Comedy, along with several other mentions by famous writers including Charles Dickens and Goethe, marking its important cultural status.

The towers are constantly monitored for any changes. The sensors picked up indications of increasing deterioration in the materials that make up the base of the Garisenda. The city council closed of the site in October 2023 with a barrier designed to protect the people and surrounding buildings in case of a collapse. The area is now under “yellow” alert according to the Italian civil protection agency, meaning the structure is closely monitored, but poses no immediate risks to people’s safety, as no higher “orange” or “red” alerts have been issued.

Related Article Discovering the Island of Saint-Louis: A Journey Through Architectural History and Conservation Challenges

Since the 1990s, work has been ongoing to try to reinforce the towers. In early December, the city unveiled a €4.3m restoration plan, while mayor Matteo Lepore estimated that the entire project could rise to €20m and span over 10 years, as the works are similar to those needed to secure the tower of Pisa. The mayor has also asked the government to petition to make the two towers a UNESCO World Heritage Site, as reported by The Guardian.

Everybody agrees that the base needs to be reinforced, because of its historical weakness and because of the recent concerns raised by the data collected. The question is how, and we need to study that thoroughly before planning the restoration. - Cleto Carlini, in charge of public works, green spaces and mobility at Bologna’s City Hall

Heritage restoration has been one of the main themes of 2023, a year marked by the announcements and stories of buildings facing the threat of demolition, sometimes saved through the collective effort of communities aware of their cultural and environmental impact.