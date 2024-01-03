Understanding Urbanism: Harmony, Justice, and Poetry in Cities

Save this picture! Staircase on the Stationsplein, Rotterdam, by MVRDV. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu

Cities are vibrant systems that hold meaning and move with the rhythm of the human life that powers it. In the fabric of urban landscapes, architects and urban designers collaborate to create spatial harmonies that extend beyond aesthetics and towards social justice and poetic expression. Citizens engage, becoming active participants in the ongoing narrative of the city - the metropolitan melody.

In 2023, ArchDaily wrote about the poetics of urbanism, exploring a future where cities meet its people’s social and emotional needs:

At the heart of a city’s symphony lies the concept of human-centered urbanism, a concept exemplified by architects such as Jože Plečnik, who transformed Ljubljana, Slovenia, into a testament to thoughtful design and community engagement. Plečnik’s work as an architect prioritizes every detail of the human experience in a city, especially seen in Ljubljana’s promenade along the river, its bridges and plazas, its balconies and balustrades, its little kiosks and even its streetlight. His urban interventions reflect a harmonious integration of the built environment with the natural and social contexts, creating spaces that resonate with the daily rhythms of city life.

Japanese architect Kengo Kuma’s conversation with ArchDaily amplifies the importance of designing the built environment to harmonize with cultural and geographical context. His approach transcends traditional boundaries and emphasizes a symbiotic relationship between architecture and nature. Kuma’s work creates a melody that respects the planet’s resources to provide functional and aesthetic spaces that coexist with the natural environment.

The Nile River, whose flow through time has shaped Cairo's architecture and urban landscape, serves not only as a physical lifeline but also as a metaphorical current that influences the evolution of the city's identity. The river holds profound cultural importance, inspiring artistic expressions in various forms, and is woven into the fabric of Cairo's urban and emotional landscape. Preserving this intertwined relationship is critical to maintaining Cairo's unique charm and honoring the age-old story of the Nile's romantic connection with the city's urbanism. Understanding and respecting such historical flows is essential in crafting cities that resonate with a sense of continuity and purpose.

Amidst these harmonious narratives, there are instances where the threads of urban fabric seem to unravel. "Things Fall Apart" when the delicate balance between buildings, communities, and cities is disrupted. In the context of modern America, the article prompts a reflection on contrasts between private ownership and the concept of “commoning”. It explores the interconnectedness of various elements within the urban landscape and the need for creating communities that are equitable, welcoming, and supportive.

Staircases play a crucial role in urban landscapes, serving as connectors, witnesses to history, and dynamic stages for movement and social interaction. They become symbolic representations of ascension, progression, and the interconnected layers of urban life. As inhabitants ascend and descend these stairways, they become active participants in dynamism of urban environments. The article explores the multifaceted roles of staircases in urban life, emphasizing their significance beyond mere functionality.

True harmony in cities is an extension of people’s sense of freedom and happiness in them. Beyond architectural aesthetics, the ream of social justice informs the vitality of a city and its ability to be inclusive towards the needs of all its inhabitants. Cities that prioritize inclusivity and diversity in their design and policies create a harmonious environment.

