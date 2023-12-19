Kengo Kuma Designs First Mixed-Use Scheme in Miami, Florida

Save this picture! Courtesy of Mirai Design District | Kengo Kuma

Kengo Kuma and Associates has just unveiled the designs of a new mixed-use project in Miami, Florida. Standing as the first mixed-use initiative by the architect in the United States, the scheme is set to become a popular attraction in the city. “MIRAI Design District” is comprised of retail spaces, office spaces, and commercial units.

“Mirai,” meaning the distant future in Japanese, highlights the forward-thinking approach of the initiative. Aiming to create a luxurious lifestyle space in the Miami city center, the scheme offers a new shopping experience. Slated to begin construction in the Summer of 2024 and be completed by the end of 2025, the project was designed in collaboration with landscape architecture firm Island Planning Corporation and Italian lighting company Viabizzuno.

The ground floor of the mixed-use complex will house 17 modular retail units totaling around 1,400 rentable sqm, intended to draw high-street and custom retail brands. These modular pieces are merged to create larger areas, or they may be utilized separately to create distinctive brand experiences. Four commercial apartments totaling about 3,800 sqm will also be located on the second and third floors, serving as office spaces.

Beyond its physical form, MIRAI's design integrates technology and sustainability with features like high-tech lobby areas, operable windows, VRS systems, and a living green roof covered with solar panels. It also boasts plants, pedestrian pathways, and a living rooftop. The project aims to establish a thriving social scene with a lush central garden that draws inspiration from marrying Floridian and Japanese landscape design.

Located at the northeast corner of the Miami Design District, MIRAI aims to connect commercial and residential areas using a pedestrian-centric approach. Its strategic location also offers convenient access to major highways, facilitating movement to downtown Miami Beach and airports. Overall, the scheme aims to become the pivotal destination in Miami’s cultural core, with a unique blend of retail, art galleries, restaurants, and experiences.

In the 3rd edition of “Shaping the City” a forum on sustainable urban development, ArchDaily had the chance to talk to Japanese architect Kengo Kuma. The conversation revolved around the architect’s unique approach to nature-inspired and site-specific designs. In May, following an international competition, Kengo Kuma & Associates was selected to design the new visitor center for Butrint National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site on Albania’s Ionian coastline. Finally, Kengo Kuma and Associates have just been awarded second place in an architecture competition to design the expansion and renovation of the Egyptian Museum in Torino, Italy.