Stefano Boeri Architetti Designs Buddhist Center for Meditation in Nepal

Save this picture! Courtesy of Stefano Boeri Architetti

Stefano Boeri Architetti has revealed the designs for the Ramagrama Stupa in Nepal, a master plan intended to enrich this sacred Buddhist location. The proposal features a Biodiversity “Ring Garden” and a Peace Meadow, which encircles the revered Bodhi tree. Situated in Nepal’s Parasi district, the Ramagrama municipality holds immense cultural and religious significance, sheltering a preserved portion of Buddha’s relics.

The Ramagrama Stupa is an ancient site dating back to Buddhism’s earliest era. Standing as a testament to history, it is a green valley boasting the infamous Bodhi Tree at the center. Hosting a blend of different plant species, the tree symbolizes the unity embedded in Buddhist teachings. In an effort to enhance the site, Stefano Boeri Architetti studio presented a master plan for the Ramagrama Stupa.

This project represents an extraordinary challenge for us: that of creating a meaningful center for prayer, meditation and peace in one of the most sacred sites of Buddhism. Respecting the very rich symbolism of Buddhist scriptures, we proposed the creation of a large Biodiversity Garden Ring around the Ramagrama Stupa with a high level of biodiversity in terms of plant species. It will surround the Peace Meadow, a wide gathering and meditation area for the thousands of monks, pilgrims and visitors who will approach the Bodhi Tree and the Stupa. Due to its truly universal value and collaborative nature across cultures and nations, this project will become one of the most significant ongoing cultural heritage projects in Nepal. –Stefano Boeri

Related Article Desert X AlUla Announces 2024 Dates for Upcoming Edition in Saudi Arabia

The design is centered around the Bodhi Tree and the intact “Stupa” or the Buddhist dome-structured shrine. While maintaining a respectful distance to ensure accessibility for future research, the proposal seeks to introduce a gradual approach to the sacred site. In fact, through a series of spaces, the project introduces spaces for contemplation.

The entire site is enclosed by the Biodiversity Ring Garden, a sloping area hosting 80,000 plants of 70 different species. Additionally, the central meadow is designed to promote meditation and prayer around the cultural spaces. The design considers the local environmental conditions, making it usable for monks and guests all year round. The project also respects architectural traditions and reduces the environmental effects by prioritizing locally produced materials.

Spiritual and religious architecture are often envisioned as spaces in nature, encouraging self-reflection and moments of deep peace. In Sub-Saharan Africa, different Islamic mosques are considered iconic buildings found throughout the continent. Near the center of Helsinki, in the Töölö neighborhood, the Temppeliaukio Church can be found, an unusual Lutheran church nestled between granite rocks. Designed by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM), the new American Buddhist Cultural Society Temple, known as the San Bao Temple, has recently broken ground in San Francisco, California.