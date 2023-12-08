Powerhouse Company's Baan Tower Breaks Ground in Rotterdam

Designed by Powerhouse Company, the BaanTower has started construction in the remodeled Baan Quarter neighborhood of Rotterdam. The residential tower strives to promote a sustainable architecture based on the well-being of its residents. Upon completion, the high-rise will house 427 apartments available for rent. Seven years after the original draft, the project has recently received its building permit, and is expected to be completed by 2026.

Measuring 159 meters in height, the new tower aims to become a focal point in Rotterdam's dynamic Baan Quarter. Of the over 400 apartments, 30% will fall within the mid-market segment, encouraging g a diverse and inclusive community to form. Flexible floorplans have been designed to ensure long-term flexibility, even allowing apartments to be separated or combined based on the changing needs of its future occupants. This flexibility is obtained by placing load-bearing columns in the façade to free up the interior space.

From the street level, the residential tower opens towards the public space with a range of amenities open for inhabitants and passers-by. A cantilever forms a 25-meters-tall gateway linking the ensemble with the its neighboring residential buildings, creating a coherent image within the Baan Quarter. Clad in black marble, the high-rise development opens with ample views towards the city. Inside, Black Nero Portoro marble floors and walls continue its exterior image, while gold leaf accents on the ceiling combine with ambient lighting to create a welcoming entrance.

Onsite amenities are incorporated to offer residents an elevated quality of life. A rooftop pool and terrace offer space for leisure activities such as yoga classes, gyms, sauna or a stroll in the green rooftop park. Inside, a library and shared living room provides additional spaces for work or gathering. Additionally, guest apartments are also included for visiting friends or family.

We redefine high-rise living by enhancing the experience with diverse amenities for comfort and fostering social sustainability in a thriving city center. - Stefan Prins, Partner Architect

Recently, Powerhouse Company, in collaboration with KIMA arkitektur, has been announced as the winner if an international competition for the design and expansion of one of the historical buildings located in central Oslo, as part of a larger urban revitalization project. The office has also been commissioned to rehabilitate Rotterdam's Central Library, together with Atelier Oslo and Lundhagem. Also in the Netherlands, Powerhouse Company is set to work with landscape architecture office DELVA to create a new visitor center envisioned as a gateway to the new Hollandse Duinen National Park.