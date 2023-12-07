Designing Meeting Rooms for the Contemporary Office: Partitions, Seating, Tables and Lighting

Save this picture! Folding system by Klein in Boa Mistura’s Headquarters / ESTUYO Studio. Image © Javier de Paz García

“Two brains are better than one,” goes the old saying. And with good reason. As the social beings that we are, humans thrive through interpersonal interactions and the dynamic exchange of ideas. It is these collective thoughts that tend to flourish, evolve and reach their full potential, fueled by a diversity of perspectives and experiences. That is precisely why teamwork stands as one of the most valued pillars of any working environment, and also explains why office workers spend an average of 37% of their time every week sitting in meetings. It’s no surprise then that modern office settings embrace meeting rooms as designated spaces for collaborative ideation and decision-making. But not in the way many might imagine. Gone are the days of bland conference rooms with nothing but a large table, uncomfortable chairs and white walls, giving way to new, more innovative models that respond to a shifting paradigm.

Now more than ever, the emphasis is on lively, carefully designed spaces that cater to a hybrid working environment –one where creativity, flexibility and well-being take precedence. Architects are thus tasked with meeting these needs when crafting contemporary workplaces, employing design strategies to create collaborative rooms that are not only functional and comfortable but, above all, purpose-driven. The space itself should foster connection, communication and decision-making, as well as enable productivity and inspire innovation. Ultimately, its design and layout will set the framework for the work that takes place within it, be it a new project or renovation.

So, what should architects consider when designing meeting rooms? Different businesses will, of course, have different criteria for what constitutes an ideal meeting space. However, four key elements are universally beneficial and should be considered during a project’s initial stages: partitions, seating, tables and lighting. Each plays a pivotal role in shaping environments conducive to effective communication and creativity. While partitions encourage flexibility, seating promotes comfort, tables facilitate interaction and good lighting enhances focus and productivity. It’s truly a collective effort.

Here, we will explore these essential elements along with a few tips for architects and designers to keep in mind when designing contemporary meeting rooms. The focus extends beyond conventional spaces to encompass the more fluid, integrated rooms increasingly prevalent in today’s offices.

Enhance Flexibility with Modular Furniture and Partitions

Whereas some meetings are naturally static, with participants sitting quietly at the table, some occasions require more kinetic energy. The ability to move around and rearrange a space is crucial, particularly now that modern working styles demand versatility, fluidity and seamless transitions. Architects can tackle this by using modular furniture such as Andreu World’s In Out Office collection –a movable, reconfigurable furniture system comprised of sofas and desks– or Connect conference tables, which can be combined according to changing needs. Incorporating movable partitions further bolsters this flexibility, enabling rooms to effortlessly morph to accommodate various activities and privacy levels. Partitions may be in the form of large doors that easily divide spaces like Klein’s folding, stackable and sliding systems, or self-supporting space dividers such as Kriskadecor’s Feel Free metal fabrics, a subtle and visually appealing alternative that allows light to pass through.

Prioritize Comfort and Functionality in Seating and Tables

To ensure an environment that promotes employee well-being, architects should opt for comfortable seats and practical tables. Adjustable chairs designed with ergonomic principles like Andreu World’s Nuez armchair or the Capri, Alya and Flex Executive models encourage comfort during prolonged meetings. For their part, tables serve as the foundation of meeting spaces, providing a functional surface for computers and documents while igniting collaboration among workers. Their specific role is, nonetheless, determined by their shape and dimensions. Whereas a small round or oval conference table will promote inclusivity and engaging interactions, a large central rectangular table –such as the Solid conference table– will encourage a more formal atmosphere, often useful for structured discussions or presentations.

Foster Productivity and Creativity with Proper Lighting

Optimal lighting design is paramount in setting the stage for productive discussions, boosting mood and sparking creative thinking. When available, natural light is a powerful asset, but complementing it with artificial lighting –including ambient, task and accent lighting– is essential to maintain consistency, especially during evening meetings or in interiors with limited exposure to sunlight. As is the case with Vibia’s Wireflow Chandelier, highly efficient lighting can also be combined with innovative materials and a contemporary sculptural design that adds to a room’s aesthetic. Likewise, the Vol and Rhythm hanging lamps generate a similar effect. The first is a subtle glowing pendant that creates the effect of light floating in the air, while the second is formed by a series of light sticks arranged around a central axis, capable of adopting many configurations. Both guarantee proper illumination as well as contribute to a visually captivating and unique meeting room ambience.

When designing contemporary meeting rooms, paying attention to these four core elements –partitions, seating, tables and lighting– is a key step of the process. Each component, while serving its specific function, should work collectively to fulfil a specific purpose and to cater to the needs of those who will use the space. Overall, meeting rooms should empower teams to flourish in their collaborative endeavors, aiming not only to improve outcomes, but also to nurture an enhanced working environment –a known catalyst for innovation and success.