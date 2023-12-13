Redesigning Kitchens: Embracing Simplicity, Flexibility, and Innovation With the Induction Cooktop

Save this picture! Essential Induction Cooktop. Image Courtesy of Gaggenau

Following evolving lifestyle trends and technological innovations, contemporary architecture often enhances the design of kitchens to fulfill multifaceted and dynamic roles. By incorporating smart and automated systems and creating flexible, adaptable spaces with minimalist and clean lines, kitchens embody the essence of contemporary life.

Based on technological advances, a clear design language and functionality, Gaggenau’s innovative home appliances evolve in harmony with changing lifestyles. Among their solutions, the Essential Induction cooktop seamlessly integrates into the kitchen’s worktop, providing flexibility and cutting-edge design for culinary enthusiasts.

A Dot, a Surface, a Knob

Combining a cooktop and a worktop into one, the new Induction Cooktop is based on three visible components: a LED dot, a worktop surface, and a performance knob. By reducing components, this solution creates a minimalist design that enhances flexibility inside the kitchen. Its single surface with no barriers, frames, or gaps allows it to seamlessly integrate into any living space, enabling a cooking experience with room to explore and experiment.

More than just a dot, the LED dot serves as a guide. Through a subtle light, this component connects the knob to the active cooking zone. With varying intensity, color, and state, the dot informs whether the module is on, indicates residual heat, or if the surface protector is missing. Enhancing design flexibility, it automatically turns off when not in use, enabling the surface for preparation, serving, eating, or simply as a space for users to interact.

In different immersive colors and finishes, the surface is composed of a 12 mm ultra-compact Dekton worktop, which is all scratch and heat-resistant.

Following contemporary minimalist and clean trends, the induction modules are placed beneath the worktop, completely concealed within the stone surface for seamless integration, creating a spacious and unified multi-use cooking surface.

Depending on the dimensions and requirements of each kitchen, induction modules can be configured in two sizes. The standard 21 cm module accommodates pots and pans between 10 and 21 cm in diameter, while the larger 28 cm module is tailored for cookware with diameters between 15 and 28 cm. Modules can be combined to accommodate specific needs.

Seeking optimal performance, these modules are activated through removable surface protectors that magnetically connect to the cookware. In addition to protecting the worktop from scratches and reducing intense sounds, this feature enhances the overall cooking experience.

The 400 Series control knob with an illuminated ring can be placed in front or aligned with the cooking zones. Making cooking easier, its high precision allows for a direct, fast, and intuitive selection of the 12 power levels, keep warm, and boost function.

Colors, Finishes, and Combinations

Playing with bespoke kitchen appliances, this cooktop can be designed with a wide range of Dekton stone worktop colors and finishes, all of which complement –or contrast– the stainless steel or black high-precision control knobs.

In response to contemporary kitchen characteristics, such as open-plan designs where the kitchen connects to the living and dining areas are integrated with it, the Essential Induction also easily integrates with Gaggenau Ceiling Ventilation. This combination preserves the spaciousness and open aesthetic of the kitchen.

Versatile and Adaptable to Dynamic Lifestyles

By eliminating boundaries between activities within the kitchen, the introduction of the Induction Cooktop aligns with contemporary ways of life, where spaces serve multiple purposes for various activities. Hence, influencing how people cook, this solution also influences how they choose to interact in the modern, open-plan kitchen.

This minimalist approach eradicates distractions and reinstates the kitchen table as a central space, combining a table and a kitchen block. Removing unnecessary items enhances both the aesthetics and functionality of kitchen appliances, making them more essential.

Despite its pursuit of simple aesthetics, the process of achieving reduction and simplicity requires a deep understanding of the essential elements that make these solutions functional and meaningful.

For more information on the new Essential Induction and its main features, visit the product catalog.