How to Create a Smart Home: A Complete Guide for Beginners in Home Automation

Smart homes leverage technology to provide residents with increased convenience, savings, comfort, and security. With automated environments, household routines are streamlined. What once seemed like a distant future is now within reach as smart devices have become more accessible. They enable a new level of interaction between the home and its inhabitants through Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connections.

Unlike a connected home, which requires user intervention to perform actions, smart homes are programmed to carry out tasks without human interaction. To make this a reality, the foundation lies in automation—meaning control is entrusted to a system, which could be an application on your phone, capable of centralizing the settings and operation of all household devices, from the television to the garage lights. Therefore, the first step is determining which virtual assistant you want; the most common and widely compatible ones are Alexa (Amazon) and Home (Google). The next step is obtaining the specific devices you want and verifying that they can communicate effectively with the initially selected system.

Before converting your home into a smart one, let’s briefly emphasize the benefits of an automated residence. With it, you can enjoy increased security and convenience by remotely controlling electronics — such as turning off an iron left on, managing alarms, or scheduling outdoor lights to turn on and off at specific times. Comfort is enhanced through air conditioning programming, turning it on minutes before your arrival, ensuring a cooler ambiance, or setting your coffee maker to start brewing as soon as your alarm rings. The home also becomes more cost-effective by programming appliances and lights to operate during necessary hours, avoiding unnecessary expenses. For these reasons and more, explore the recommended devices to kickstart this practical journey in your home:

Virtual Assistant

Virtual assistants can be installed as an application on your mobile phone and are essential for organizing the automation system in a smart home. Alternatively, you can purchase an Echo Dot (for Alexa) or a Google Nest Mini (for Home).

Nobreak

A smart home relies on electricity for a stable internet connection and to keep electronic devices running. In this regard, a UPS (Uninterruptible Power Supply) is essential, as it safeguards devices against power outages and fluctuations, preventing potential damage and ensuring the continued operation of the appliances.

Smart Socket

Recognized as one of the best devices to start building a smart home, these outlets are easy to install and require no renovation. These outlets directly link to the electrical system and, with their Wi-Fi capability, allow you to control any connected appliance using your phone. With them, you can program and schedule the power on and off, facilitating the charging of devices only during specific times of the day and conserving electrical energy, for instance.

Smart Light Bulb

Controlling the on and off switch may seem quite mundane after dealing with a smart bulb. In addition to having the option to schedule these functions or operate them through voice commands, this device also offers dimming capabilities (brightness control), which can be set to adjust as the night progresses to create a cozier atmosphere. Depending on the model, you can choose warmer hues (yellow tones) or cooler ones (white tones) based on the activity in the room and even make it flicker to the beat of the song being played.

Smart Switch

Who has not felt a massive reluctance to get up from the sofa or bed just to turn off the light? Smart switches allow you to do it from wherever you are, using only your voice or phone. You can buy a smart wall switch or an adapter that connects to the electrical system and the existing switch. The main advantage is that it does not disconnect the smart bulb from the electrical network, meaning it will not disrupt any pre-set schedules. Reminder: this is the only product for which professional installation is recommended.

Smart Locks

"Did I lock the door or not?" Forget this worry with electronic locks. When leaving the house, the door is automatically locked and can be opened only by passwords, biometrics, or voice recognition. Depending on the model, you can also choose one with a motion sensor. If the door moves unexpectedly, it triggers a security alarm.

Smart Air Conditioning

The difference between smart air conditioners and regular ones lies in the ability to customize settings according to user preferences. This includes scheduling activation and deactivation, temperature control, and operational modes. Once programmed, you no longer need to worry about the daily functioning of this device. It can be set to turn on moments before you enter the bedroom to cool it down and turn off in the middle of the night when it is no longer necessary, saving energy and preventing you from waking up in the cold.

Robot Vacuum

For some people, sweeping and mopping is a task that demands a lot of effort. Not for a robotic vacuum! A crowd-pleaser during the pandemic, this device helps keep the home cleaner. Depending on the model, it can be controlled remotely, receive a specific schedule for cleaning each area of the house, feature automatic charging, and even integrate with virtual assistants.

Smart Fridge

A true kitchen assistant, the smart fridge requires a slightly higher investment and its functions can vary depending on the model. They range from adjusting the temperature remotely to playing music, discovering recipes, or letting you know which foods are running low.

Smart TV

One of the first smart devices in homes, the Smart TV comes with a wide range of offerings. In addition to varying sizes and image quality, its models may include virtual assistants that assist in organizing the entire smart home, online gaming platforms, and other features that can be helpful in daily routines.

Security Cameras

The obvious function of a security camera is to monitor the home and enhance its security by providing alerts to the owner and triggering on-site alarms. Moreover, many people adopt this equipment to observe their pets when they are alone at home. After all, these devices generate live images that can be remotely monitored through the manufacturers' applications.