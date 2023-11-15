Pritzker Architecture Prize Ceremony Video Honors Sir David Chipperfield, the 2023 Laureate

Save this picture! James Simon Galerie. Berlin Germany. Image © Simon Menges

The Pritzker Architecture Prize has released the ceremony video to honor of the 2023 Laureate of the prestigious Pritzker Prize, Sir David Chipperfield. Following the announcement from earlier this year, the ceremony was held on November 14th at the Ancient Agora of Athens, presented and sponsored by the Hyatt Foundation. It included the 2023 Laureate Lecture and Panel Discussion, where David Alan Chipperfield was joined by Francis Kéré, the 2022 Laureate, and Anne Lacaton and Jean-Philippe Vassal, the 2021 Laureates.

The Pritzker Prize winner of 2022, Diébédo Francis Kéré, opens the celebratory video remarking on the timelessness, elegance, and warmth of David Chipperfield’s architecture. Other previous laureates also share their thoughts, with Anne Lacaton appreciating the attention to detail and the preservation of the substance of the existing, and Sir Norman Foster praising the use of careful compositions and the shaping of light through architecture. Other speakers in the documentary-style video include Greek First Lady and designer Mareva Grabowski; Hyatt Foundation Chairman Tom Pritzker; and the Prize’s Jury Chair and 2016 Laureate Alejandro Aravena.

We must become increasingly committed to the idea that architecture has purpose, and that the architectural community can play a bigger role in the way we plan our future. – David Chipperfield

With offices across the world, Sir David Chipperfield's work includes over one hundred works, spanning over four decades, covering 3 continents. The Pritzker Architecture Prize, the profession’s highest honor, comes in recognition of his “subtle yet powerful, subdued yet elegant” approach, as well as his “commitment to an architecture of understated but transformative civic presence […] done always with austerity, avoiding unnecessary moves and steering clear of trends and fashions”, as highlighted in the jury citation.

If we only see architecture as a single achievement of creativity, made against the dominant consent of society, we are in danger of isolating architecture as something unique and special. It is an obvious thing to say, but as architects, we cannot operate independently. Architecture is made meaningful through engagement and common purpose. – David Chipperfield

Chipperfield’s nomination as the 2023 Pritzker Prize Laureate was first announced in March this year. With a well-established body of work and several on-going projects across Europe, including the winning design for the National Archeological Museum in Athens, Chipperfield is recognized for the regularity and cleanliness of his designs, visible in his material strategies.