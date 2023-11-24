IDOM and Gilroy McMahon Architects Design the Remodeling of Dalymount Park Stadium in Dublin

Marking a transformative milestone for Phibsborough, about 2 km north of Dublin's city center, Part 8 of the planning application for the Dalymount Park Stadium remodeling project has been submitted by the Dublin City Council (DCC). As part of a collaborative design effort, IDOM and Gilroy McMahon Architects have crafted proposals for the new stadium, which will have the capacity to accommodate approximately 8,000 spectators. The design also includes plans for the regeneration of the area, seeking new urban connections and incorporating a community center as an integral part of the project.

Located in the Phibsborough neighborhood, Dalymount Park is a nationally recognized football stadium, known locally for its contribution to Irish football. Due to its age and lack of maintenance and development that led to its abandonment, the current facilities are not suitable for the envisioned uses and will be demolished to make way for the new four-stand stadium, which also includes the reorientation of the playing field. Rooted in the history of Irish football, its remodeling represents a significant moment for the city and its sports community.

In 2015, the Dublin City Council acquired ownership of the stadium and enlisted an Integrated Design Team (IDT) led by IDOM and Gilroy McMahon Architects to develop a comprehensive plan for its remodeling. The project's objective is to construct a new municipal stadium capable of accommodating 8,034 spectators, serving as the new home for Bohemian FC. Additionally, the aspiration is to create a new community facility spanning 585 m2 over two floors, featuring a multifunctional hall and a gym.

Incorporating specific features to meet the modern needs of both sporting and community events, the proposal for the new stadium involves a natural grass field oriented from north to south, surrounded by stepped stands and terraces. With two main stands to the east and west of the playing field and two terraces to the north and south, the new stands will accommodate 6,240 seated spectators, while the two new terraces will host 1,794 standing spectators. Additionally, new competition areas will be considered, along with their dressing rooms and facilities, offices for the Club, a Bohemian FC merchandise store, and a new bar/event hall.

In an effort to enhance the positive impact of the stadium on the surrounding public areas, the design will incorporate a new public road along its eastern boundary, connecting North Circular Road and Connaught Street. It will also improve access and circulation by including various restaurants and a new public square.

In preserving the site's heritage, the remodeling of Dalymount Park aims to achieve a contemporary architectural style while respecting the urban context and maintaining tradition. In harmony with the surrounding urban environment, the west and east stands align with the average height of neighboring buildings. Its lightweight, black metal roof is supported by steel columns and trusses that extend over the western and eastern stands, as well as the associated lobbies, auxiliary facilities, and boxes. The cantilevered profile and shape draw inspiration from Dublin's slate roofs, contributing to the enhancement of football culture in balance with the surroundings.

The boxes are built with brick masonry, mirroring the appearance of residential homes in Phibsborough. To the south and north, the sides of the stadium are enclosed by terraces for standing spectators. The stands are designed to operate independently of the main stands and have their own lobbies and facilities. Recreating the iconic feature of the existing floodlights, the proposal illuminates the sky during match nights, making its presence noticeable in the urban fabric of Phibsborough.

Considering sustainability and community as central axes, the key principles of the conceptual design involve softening boundaries to reduce hard surfaces through soft landscaping and ensuring continuity and uniformity around the perimeter. Additionally, sustainable urban drainage solutions will be applied, including environmentally friendly and energy-efficient elements such as permeable outdoor pavements, green roofs, and rainwater harvesting, to minimize environmental impact.

Project: New Dalymount Stadium

Location: Phibsborough, Dublin

Office: IDOM

Client: Dublin City Council

Architects: IDOM: Diego Rodriguez, Aitor Almaraz / Gilroy McMahon: Dave Richards, Deirdre Lennon

Collaborating Architects: Laura Carcano, Patrycja Niechaj

Project Management: COGENT Associates

Structures: Ángel Gómez, Arantza de Echenique

HVAC: Sergio Arús, Perry Lee

Plumbing and Sanitation: Sergio Arús

Electrical: Sergio Arús, Khin Pyae Sone Win

Lighting: Noemi Barbero, Elena Peñalta, Alba Fernández

Fire Protection: Michael Slattery Associates

Sustainability: Sergio Arús, Khin Pyae Sone Win, Perry Lee

Approximate Area: 30,400 m2

Project Date: June 2024

Execution/Construction Date: Late 2026