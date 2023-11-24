Mottled and Timeless: Why do Architects and Designers Specify Epoxy Terrazzo?

Initially conceived as a way to use fragments from marble construction waste, terrazzo is a material widely used around the world, with its modern roots dating back centuries to Venice, Italy. Its aesthetic is unmistakable, characterized by mottled patterns and a wide range of colors poured onto the floor. It is not surprising that this material is widely appreciated by architects in various types of projects due to its unique appearance. A notable example of the use of terrazzo is the Guggenheim Museum in New York, designed by Frank Lloyd Wright. Upon discovering it during one of his trips, Wright recognized that thanks to its aesthetic appeal and versatility, it would endure as the museum's interior finish.

The evolution of construction materials has transformed terrazzo from the traditional mixture used by Wright, which included concrete as a binder, to a version that incorporates an epoxy matrix, enhancing its iconic aesthetic and integrating additional technical capabilities. Today, Terrazzo & Marble empowers contemporary designers to create distinctive patterns and vibrant color palettes that seamlessly align with the context of modern architecture. This is accomplished through four leading principles that guide architects in specifying epoxy terrazzo.

Multi-Level Sustainability

Epoxy terrazzo stands out for its sustainable approach in various dimensions. Regarding the life cycle of buildings, its durability, one of the main characteristics, makes it possible, with proper maintenance, to restore the original shine of the floor, potentially prolonging its use throughout the life cycle of the building. Additionally, these floors are Greenguard gold certified, highlighting a commitment to indoor air quality by employing inorganic-based binders that are free of volatile organic compounds (VOCs).

In certifications such as LEED, epoxy terrazzo can contribute to projects in various ways, from the health product declaration, reducing the impact of the building's life cycle, and the use of low-emission materials, to the dissemination and optimization of construction products, and even the supply of raw materials.

The versatility of this material also allows for the inclusion of recycled aggregates, such as glass, porcelain, and other chips, promoting reuse and waste reduction. To complement this sustainable approach in the elements that constitute it, the selection of local materials, depending on the project's location, adds an extra component to its multi-level sustainability.

Extended Capabilities

Regarding design and technical capabilities, terrazzo consists of three essential components: the epoxy matrix used as a binder, aggregates of different colors and numerically sized chips —which provide the particular aesthetics of the material— and divider strips, which function as a transition between surfaces. This combination forms a highly durable and flexible system known for its longevity. The installation involves pouring the terrazzo in place and grinding it down to achieve a high gloss or matte finish, resulting in a seamless flooring solution that stands the test of time and endures for the entire lifetime of the building.

Each terrazzo mix is customizable, offering a wide range of design possibilities. The epoxy matrix, serving as the background color, can be pigmented to precisely match any paint fan deck color, while the aggregate blends can incorporate various sizes and materials, including marble, stone, glass, and other chips.

The use of aluminum, brass, or zinc divider strips provides the flexibility to translate virtually any design onto the floor and serve as a useful wayfinding element. Moreover, it can incorporate an acoustical membrane for sound deadening, enhancing its versatility. Additionally, the integration of matching or complementary precast elements, such as stairs, benches, countertops, and wall panels, further expands the potential applications and aesthetic coherence of terrazzo in diverse architectural contexts.

Flexible Sizing

Epoxy terrazzo offers remarkable flexibility in panel sizes, giving freedom from specific dimensions due to its poured-in-place nature. In this context, panels can reach lengths of 20 feet or more without requiring joints in the system, providing a seamless and expansive flooring solution. Moreover, with a typical thickness of 3/8" and a weight of around 5 lbs per square foot, epoxy terrazzo proves suitable for various applications, such as elevator cabs and vertical installations. In comparison to traditional terrazzo, this solution is lighter and easier to apply within any interior space.

When discussing renovations, any future alterations to a building’s floor can be accomplished by matching the new epoxy color to the existing color upon installation. In this way, by selecting appropriate colors, patterns, and aggregates, designers can create virtually any imaginable design. Additionally, due to its seamless nature, it is less restrictive in the span length between expansion joints.

Ease of Maintenance and Hygiene

As the maintenance of any material is crucial, epoxy terrazzo stands out due to its seamless nature, which eliminates grout lines. This prevents the accumulation of dirt, mold, and bacteria, common issues with tile products that require enhanced antimicrobial properties. Unlike tiles, epoxy terrazzo avoids concerns about cracked corners and chipped edges. The flooring demands minimal upkeep; it does not require an intensive cleaning program to maintain a fresh appearance and rarely needs stripping and resealing.

Moreover, epoxy terrazzo boasts non-porous, chemical-resistant, and stain-resistant qualities, making it inhospitable to mold and bacteria growth. In terms of safety, its Class A Fire Rating deems it especially fitting for public spaces such as airports, hospitals, museums, and convention centers, among others. With a focus on long-term vision and maintenance, the flooring is also versatile for future alterations, facilitating repairs or patches that seamlessly blend with the existing floor. Additionally, it stands resilient against heavy traffic, avoiding the formation of wear patterns that can directly impact the experience of the interior environment.

Considering its qualities, it is evident that terrazzo is far from falling into disuse, as designers and architects continually discover new applications for this material. This trend is further reinforced by proposals such as epoxy terrazzo, which elevates the material to a higher level, enabling it to maintain its relevance in current and future architecture. Each of these approaches provides valuable perspectives to understand that, while this material is visually attractive, it also stands out for the capabilities that Terrazzo & Marble have developed in this material.

For more information about epoxy terrazzo, visit Terrazzo & Marble website or refer to the product catalog.