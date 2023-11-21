The Versatility of Drywall in Architecture: Pros and Cons

Save this picture! Pinheiros Club School / Oficina Aberta + Firma Arquitetura © Carolina Lacaz

Amidst the immense possibility of constructive solutions, all have advantages and disadvantages, gains and limitations. Whether for economic reasons, deadlines, material availability, or spatial performance, each type of material responds to the project in a certain way and gives it a specific visual and environmental aspect. In general, multiple construction systems are required, enabling the offsetting of any shortcomings in one material through the performance of another. This approach ensures a balanced and effective implementation of diverse materials to address specific project requirements. Drywall panels, or drywall, are on this threshold between rejection and preference.

As the name implies, drywall offers an advantage by eliminating the need for water in construction, avoiding the curing process required for materials like concrete, and resulting in cleaner workspaces. Additionally, the construction involves metal studs to which gypsum boards are attached, enhancing execution speed. This quick turnaround is particularly beneficial when time is a critical factor. Nevertheless, it is crucial to recognize that gypsum, being a mineral-based material, carries a negative environmental impact. The extraction and calcination process it undergoes can lead to damages, and these may not be entirely mitigated in proportion to its production scale.

Widely employed in today's construction industry, especially in expansive projects and residential buildings where quick execution, cost-effectiveness, and higher profits are key considerations, drywall has faced some criticism due to its perceived shortcomings in sound comfort and relative fragility. It is important to note that the material can be strategically combined with other techniques to enhance its performance. The stud system, for instance, facilitates acoustic treatment between the gypsum boards, and the material's overall durability can be strengthened by incorporating additional components into its composition.

In one way or another, drywall allows for some flexibility without the laborious processes of shaping or drying. Gypsum boards simplify the creation of rounded edges, prismatic surfaces, ceilings, and cutouts. Unsurprisingly, they find preference in institutional settings like museums or schools, where frequent layout changes are common. Their reduced weight makes them favorable for renovation projects, and the thinner board thickness allows for finer finishing details. In essence, the application possibilities are diverse, pointing to its advantages. It's the responsibility of those overseeing the project and construction to understand how to leverage these benefits. Explore some examples for better insight.

"The biggest obstacle in the process was definitely structural. The discovery of the undersizing of the beams and slabs of the original house delayed the work and raised the initial costs. So that large and costly structural reinforcements did not need to be made, the upper floor and roof masonry walls were removed and replaced with lighter-weight panel walls to alleviate the slab load. The roof was also replaced by a light metal tile, also reducing the weight of the roof."

“Dry, fast and economical construction techniques were used for all new constructions: dry-wall partitions for rooms that needed more privacy and for rooms that could take on more extrovert features were specified polycarbonate partitions with the structure of pine battens.”

“In the spaces of the museum, the architectural solutions were aimed to offer as many lighting resources as possible, in order to make more flexible and enrich the possibilities for the creation of museographic sceneries. Through shafts in the dry walls of the permanent exhibition room, and through features and implements in the flooring of the surrounding areas, it is possible to come up with any museographic arrangement.”

“New drywall partitions have emerged, featuring German AVERY adhesive on their glass facades. These partitions incorporate blocks with a white embossed finish, available in various sizes and heights, designed for displaying small sculptures. This setup allows for flexible repositioning, continually refreshing the arrangement and enhancing the overall presentation of sculptures in different sizes.”

“From this commitment to building well and intelligently, the use of industrialized materials with modular dimensions was prioritized. Therefore, the use of steel structures composed of small elements (steel frames) was the constructive solution adopted, since it is easy to transport, and assemble manually and it is a material that can be reused and recycled.”

Primary Healthcare Center - UBS Parque do Riacho / Saboia+Ruiz Arquitetos

“The double-skin facade is composed of cobogó walls and glass, creating an intermediate cavity between layers that allows for thermal control while also providing a corridor for circulation between doctor's offices and other facilities. The materials used for the facades create visual harmony and provide privacy to the technical wings. The interior partitions are made of drywall for functional flexibility.”

“We located utilitarian spaces such as bathrooms and closets at the inside of the backward L-shaped condominium space (the footprint is 3100 sf). Bedrooms occupy the two extremes of the L leaving a large “inner L” that provides the owner with a loft-like environment for work, everyday life, and entertaining. To contrast and highlight the wood wall surfaces of other spaces are treated with a volumetric application of color such as the “blue zone” of much of the virtual poché (spaces that inhabit the poché in plan).”

“To achieve the desired layout, the room was divided into different areas, including the fitting room, pantry, circulation, and existing bathroom, separated by a structure with an organic design featuring niches that follow its form, creating a sense of movement and fluidity.”

“Honest, simple constructions combine the naturalness and spontaneity of the materials. Thus, traditional materials such as ceramics, concrete, plaster and wood are shown with total sincerity and expressiveness, giving the project a strong character. ”

“The wooden three-story house has fireproof external walls by the reason of both the site contract and the building standard law. The whole indoor surface of fireproof external walls must be coverd with reinforced gypsum boards. Because of that, floors of both the second and third floor are connected to external walls by just bolts through the gypsum boards.”

“The background wall, receives a 11 meter wide faceted plaster sculpture, which goes under the roof, serving as a backdrop for the counter. While the second wall, covered in são tomé stone, works as a physical barrier, organizing the layout and offers a warm reception due to the fireplace nook and built-in wine cellar to attend the lounge.”