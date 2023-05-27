Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Isabela Pagnan Atelier / APB Oficina de Projetos

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Store
Londrina, Brazil
  • Architects: APB Oficina de Projetos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  409 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Marcos Fertonani
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  HB Marmoraria, Portobello
  • Lead Architect: Ana Paula Brunetto
Isabela Pagnan Atelier / APB Oficina de Projetos - Interior Photography, Closet
© Marcos Fertonani

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Londrina, in an area of intense commercial activity, the interior design project for Isabela Pagnan Atelier is a celebration of the fusion between movement, lightness, and functionality. Organic lines and neutral tones compose the space, conveying elegance and simplicity.

Isabela Pagnan Atelier / APB Oficina de Projetos - Interior Photography, Closet
© Marcos Fertonani
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
Isabela Pagnan Atelier / APB Oficina de Projetos - Interior Photography, Arch
© Marcos Fertonani
Isabela Pagnan Atelier / APB Oficina de Projetos - Interior Photography
© Marcos Fertonani

The 38 square meters area has been transformed into a versatile environment, accommodating everything from a spacious fitting room to a storage area. To achieve the desired layout, the room was divided into different areas, including the fitting room, pantry, circulation, and existing bathroom, separated by a structure with an organic design featuring niches that follow its form, creating a sense of movement and fluidity. The bench, niches, and carpets were exclusively designed for the atelier, along with the green marble work table, complementing the project's harmony.

Isabela Pagnan Atelier / APB Oficina de Projetos - Interior Photography
© Marcos Fertonani

Every detail has been carefully considered to create a unique and pleasant experience. The use of natural materials and the cohesion among the elements provide the space with a cozy and functional atmosphere, where design seamlessly integrates with functionality. The result is a perfect setting to inspire and create.

On the ceiling, a gypsum cove delivers indirect light that spreads, simulating natural light, which becomes essential during late afternoons and evenings. Additionally, strategic focal points ensure maximum visual comfort in the environment. Underneath the cove, the product displays are located. The dress racks, made of golden metal, are fixed on ceramic-coated bases or suspended from the ceiling, following the chosen color palette for the project and integrating with the brand's visual identity. They provide good visibility without interfering with the circulation of the space.

Isabela Pagnan Atelier / APB Oficina de Projetos - Interior Photography, Windows
© Marcos Fertonani

