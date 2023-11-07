Art D'Egypte Launches 'Forever is Now' Exhibition at the Great Pyramids of Giza in Cairo

Save this picture! © Walaa Al Shaer | Rashed Al Shashai.

Last week in Cairo, CulturVator – Art D’Egypte launched its third edition of the annual international exhibition “Forever is Now.” Set by the backdrop of the Great Pyramids of Giza, the display features the work of 14 international artists. In essence, the exhibition “underscores the significance of cultural exchange among artists at the core of history and ancient Egyptian civilization.”

The third installment "Forever Is Now," running from October 26th to November 18th, presents a diverse ensemble of artists hailing from various corners of the globe. Among them are Egyptian artist Mohamed Banawy and Saudi Arabian talent Rashed Al Shashai, as well as American visual artist Carol A. Feuerman and Belgian creative Arne Quinze. Collectively, these artists have come together to creatively interact with one of the world's most iconic historical sites, crafting immersive visual narratives that seamlessly fuse contemporary elements with the past, weaving tales of the land and its inhabitants.

“Forever is Now” takes place in the vicinity of the Pyramids of Giza and the surrounding plateau. Curated by CulurVator – Art De’Egypte, the exhibition spotlights artists from various regions and countries worldwide, engaging them in large-scale artistic expression in one of the world’s most historical landmarks. The installations evoke a present interwoven with the past, resonating with the land and the contextual history.

The contemporary artworks employ various materials, including fiberglass, steel, stone, and marble, offering an artistic and environmentally conscious experience. In fact, the 14 artists each took various directions with their installations, each interacting with the context in a unique way. For example, a geometric sculpture by Dionysios, titled "Meditation on Light," which harnesses artificial intelligence; a hyper-realistic sculpture by Carol Feuerman, titled "Egyptian Woman in the Form of the Goddess Hathor," evoking the ancient Egyptian deity of love and fertility; and sections of a maze by Rashid Al Khalifa emerging from the ground at various angles, each adorned with patterns inspired by the book "Tower of Babel" by Jesuit scholar Athanasius Kircher in 1679.

This year, the exhibition raises questions about the new era of technology and cultural change that the world is going through by combining cultural heritage with the rich diversity of contemporary art practices. The exhibition also highlights the importance of cultural exchange among artists, demonstrating the position of human creativity at the heart of pulsating history and ancient Egyptian civilization. –Nadine Abdel Ghaffar, founder of CulturVator - Art D'Egypte

