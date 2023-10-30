Buchan and Nataly Ernst to Design Australian Pavilion at Expo 2025 in Osaka

The designs for the Australian Pavilion at Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan, have been unveiled by Australia’s Minister for Trade and Tourism. Designed by global firm Buchan in collaboration with architect Nataly Ernst, the scheme celebrates Australia’s natural beauty. Under the theme “Chasing the Sun,” the pavilion is aligned with Expo's larger theme: developing and adopting the best practices to drive sustainable co-creation. In essence, the theme is meant to capture the confident optimism the nation possesses, inspiring creative solutions and international cooperation.

The immersive exhibition aims to guide visitors through a journey from day to night, between reality and the surreal. In collaboration with Indigenous cultural advisor Karrda, the pavilion works towards including Indigenous perspectives and experiences. In fact, the design team has incorporated indigenous connections to land, water, and ways of knowing into the visitor’s journey.

The scheme encourages visitors to enjoy Australia’s physical beauty while learning about its culture and achievements. The pavilion draws its inspiration from the diverse shapes and colors of Australia's iconic eucalyptus trees, symbolizing the vibrancy and diversity of the country. Visitors will embark on a unique journey, tracing the sun's path across Australia through an immersive experience. Furthermore, the pavilion will serve as a venue for various dynamic Australian cultural events and a strategically designed business program to present Australia to the global audience.

In keeping with the ideals of environmentally sustainable design, Buchan aims to leave no evidence of its presence. The pavilion will help Australia achieve its Expo goals, which include enhancing ties with Japan, giving Australian companies international exposure, and presenting modern Australia to the globe. Interestingly, builder ES Global uses repurposed and reusable materials, including modular elements from the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, to construct the Australian pavilion.

Australia will participate in the next World Expo in Osaka from 13 April 2025 to 13 October 2025. Many other countries have announced their participation at the Expo under the overarching theme “Designing Future Society for our Lives,” with a master plan led by architect Sou Fujimoto. The Nordic Countries Pavilion at Expo Osaka has revealed its proposal designed by AMDL Circle. Their proposal takes a sustainable and circular approach, as the structure is purposely designed for disassembly and reuse. Mario Cucinella Architects has recently revealed images of the proposed Italian Pavilion, imagined as a collaborative repository of Italian expertise, artistic and scientific works. Finally, Apropos Architects won the competition to design the Czech Republic Pavilion at the Universal World Expo 2025 in Osaka. Their design encourages the visitor to preserve his/her physical health.