The Decolonization of Architecture Is a Necessary Step in Its Decarbonization

Save this picture! Maloca in the Amazon. Image © Martin von Hildebrand, via Gaia Amazonas

Imagination and policy development go hand in hand. Before we can create policies that bring about a desirable future, we must first envision what that future looks like, which is particularly significant in Architecture because we see the future as an integral part of the design process. This familiarity with envisioning the future carries a responsibility for us to create guidelines and regulations that can either support or obstruct the direction our planet takes.

In this moment of climate change, resulting from centuries of irresponsible practices, the idea of the future has been invaded by fear, an alert that would determine the survival of our existence. Architecture, along with other disciplines, has begun to channel efforts toward reexamining, reconceptualizing, and reformulating its practices toward the future we need to achieve. Beyond statistics and projections, the approach of architecture in relation to climate action brings to light numerous concepts, among them, the need for a historical review for the creation of this future.

Gabriela Matos and Paulo Tavares, curators of the Brazil Pavilion at the 2023 Venice Architecture Biennale, express ideas in alignment with this perspective when they reference a statement from indigenous leader Sônia Guajajara, who serves as the Minister of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil: "The future is ancestral." In an interview with ArchDaily, Matos and Tavares elaborate on how this statement has been a guiding principle throughout the design process of the Pavilion. This guidance has driven them to present non-Western philosophical and cultural frameworks as part of their exhibition. Lesley Lokko, the curator of the Biennale, further highlights this connection by asserting that the decarbonization of the planet is inherently linked to the decolonization of our thoughts and our architectural practices, emphasizing the essential interplay between these two contemporary and foundational concepts.

Decarbonization is a specific and measurable process, while decolonization, particularly in architecture, is challenging to define and quantify. This is why Lokko refers to it as "slippery." Decolonization can be seen as a reestablishment of connections with the Earth and nature, emphasizing a holistic perspective where individuals, communities, and nature are viewed as interconnected and interdependent. This can translate to creating greater environmental harmony through sustainable and regenerative solutions. Decolonizing architecture means disentangling it from the historical legacy of colonialism, paving the way for a more diverse and attentive industry. It underscores that decolonization is an immensely creative, thought-provoking, and radical critique. Therefore, decolonizing architecture involves reevaluating various aspects, not only the materiality of our projects and their environmental impact but also the project process itself, which includes community participation and listening.

Yasmeen Lari, a Pakistani architect known for her innovative and socially conscious architectural approach, emphasizes the urgent need for a comprehensive reevaluation. Her career started with modernist ideals in the 1960s but gradually shifted towards addressing humanitarian concerns, particularly those related to decolonization and decarbonization. Acknowledging the significance of architecture as a means of climate activism, particularly in a nation severely impacted by climate change, Yasmeen Lari created a program for constructing flood-resistant structures that people can build themselves. This program relies on traditional techniques and affordable materials like clay, lime, and bamboo.

Lari's attitude exemplifies what Matos and Tavares assert when discussing the legacy of modernism in Brazilian architecture. Modernism serves as a symbol of national identity, reshaping the representation of national expressions. In this context, revisiting original practices and representations, and the resulting appreciation for locally available materials emerges as a promising way to reconsider a country's architectural identity.

Beyond just the materiality or construction technique, the decolonization of architecture also involves a reevaluation of the design process itself. Neal Shasore, the director of the London School of Architecture, believes that architectural education should address these two aspects by establishing new boundaries from the earliest encounters with the discipline. To achieve this, Shasore advocates, among other approaches, the importance of teaching students to listen and engage with different voices in the creation of the built environment. In this regard, he cites the example of the Grenfell Tower, a London skyscraper owned by the municipality that was destroyed in a 2017 fire when the flames spread through the recently installed cladding, resulting in over 70 fatalities. The failure to listen to the voices of Grenfell Tower residents, many of whom were from ethnic minorities, during its renovation was repeatedly cited as the reason the building became so unsafe.

The decolonizing perspective must permeate different layers to encompass architecture as a whole, and this space in discussions becomes as crucial as the choice of materials and techniques. In other words, dialogical approaches are much more suited for decolonial projects, as they must, by their very definition, be inclusive. Between the hierarchy led by experts and community participation, leaning towards communication and dialogue is the key to generating decolonized and decarbonized visions of the future. This strategy is further reinforced when we understand that indigenous groups are the most affected by climate change, requiring resilience and survival techniques from which we have much to learn.

In architecture, decarbonization and decolonization are two contemporary concepts that share the same path, translated into the integration of non-Western forms of knowledge both in the design process of listening and co-creation and in materialization and construction. Solutions grounded in critique and creativity reflect a return to the natural through holistic strategies and compel us to confront the past to envision the future more clearly.