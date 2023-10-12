Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Parabase Reuses Prefabricated Concrete Elements for a Radical Housing Development in Basel, Switzerland

Parabase Reuses Prefabricated Concrete Elements for a Radical Housing Development in Basel, Switzerland

Save
Parabase Reuses Prefabricated Concrete Elements for a Radical Housing Development in Basel, Switzerland

Architectural studio Parabase has been chosen for the development of several plots of Areal Walkeweg in Basel for the purpose of creating affordable apartments and an integrated migration center. The design solution, titled “Elementa,” reuses components from deconstructed cantonal properties, transforming the former columns and floor plates into walls and façade elements. The project was chosen following an open competition, where the international jury favored Parabase’s solution for its strong aesthetics combined with the creative reuse of prefabricated concrete elements.

Parabase Reuses Prefabricated Concrete Elements for a Radical Housing Development in Basel, Switzerland - Image 2 of 11Parabase Reuses Prefabricated Concrete Elements for a Radical Housing Development in Basel, Switzerland - Image 3 of 11Parabase Reuses Prefabricated Concrete Elements for a Radical Housing Development in Basel, Switzerland - Image 4 of 11Parabase Reuses Prefabricated Concrete Elements for a Radical Housing Development in Basel, Switzerland - Image 5 of 11Parabase Reuses Prefabricated Concrete Elements for a Radical Housing Development in Basel, Switzerland - More Images+ 6

Save this picture!
Parabase Reuses Prefabricated Concrete Elements for a Radical Housing Development in Basel, Switzerland - Image 2 of 11
Courtesy of PARABASE

The housing development is located on the Walkeweg site, one of the canton’s largest development areas in the vicinity of Dreispitz, Wolf, and Irène Zurkinden-Platz sites. A 1000+ housing program is planned for this area, including affordable apartments for 650 people, an elementary school, and a kindergarten. In the first step of the development, two cooperatives have taken on the task of building around 150 new apartments by 2025. In the second stage, the canton will continue to build around 120 affordable apartments along with an integrated migration center by 2026. For this step, an international competition was held, resulting in Parabase’s winning project, Elementa.

Save this picture!
Parabase Reuses Prefabricated Concrete Elements for a Radical Housing Development in Basel, Switzerland - Image 3 of 11
Courtesy of PARABASE

The most distinctive element of the project is the reuse of concrete elements, a strategy that was used for the first time at this scale in Switzerland. The move reduces the need for new materials and saves the “gray energy”. The elements are recuperated from the deconstruction of the Lysbüchel parking garage and have been used as both the supporting structure of the buildings and for the construction of the facades. The industrial-looking building components have been given a more domestic image through careful detailing and by creating a differentiated design for the facades.

Related Article

21 Projects Where Kengo Kuma (Re)Uses Materials in Unusual Ways

According to the architects, this strategy saves around 1,000,000 kilograms of CO2 emissions in the development of the project. The residential buildings also prioritize low energy consumption. In addition to the efforts to conserve existing materials, the entire development will be heated without fossil fuels. The majority of the required energy is planned to be generated by the company’s own photovoltaic system.

Save this picture!
Parabase Reuses Prefabricated Concrete Elements for a Radical Housing Development in Basel, Switzerland - Image 4 of 11
Courtesy of PARABASE
Save this picture!
Parabase Reuses Prefabricated Concrete Elements for a Radical Housing Development in Basel, Switzerland - Image 5 of 11
Courtesy of PARABASE

Adaptive reuse is a topic of emerging importance in the world of architecture, as it is a more sustainable alternative to creating new structures, while also preserving and reintegrating the cultural heritage of the site. The direction to reuse can be done at various scales, from entire buildings, as was the case for PAU’s Domino Sugar Refinery which recently opened in Brooklyn New York, to specific building materials, like the polypropylene fabric used for Christo and Jeanne-Claude's L'Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped, or Kengo Kuma’s material transformations and adaptations, as exemplified through several of his projects.

Project credits:

  • Lead Architects: PARABASE GmbH: Carla Ferrando, Pablo Garrido Arnaiz Structural Engineering: Monotti Ingegneri Consulenti SA: Mario Monotti
  • Landscape Architect: USUS Landschaftsarchitektur AG: Roger Keller, Ana Olalquiaga
  • Sustainability Consulting: Senn Technology AG: Sandro Infanger
  • HVAC Engineering: Anima Engineering AG
  • Location: Areal Walkeweg Nord, Basel
  • Program: Apartment Buildings, Migration Centre, Urban green space
  • Client: Immobilien Basel Stadt Type: Open Competition, 1st Prize
  • Gross Built Area: 20’000 m2
  • Year: 2023-Ongoing

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Maria-Cristina Florian
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Maria-Cristina Florian. "Parabase Reuses Prefabricated Concrete Elements for a Radical Housing Development in Basel, Switzerland" 12 Oct 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1008183/parabase-reuses-prefabricated-concrete-elements-for-a-radical-housing-development-in-basel-switzerland> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags