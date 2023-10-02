The Sphere at the Venetian Resort Opens to the Public in Las Vegas

Save this picture! Las Vegas, Nevada, the USA, 25 August 2023: MSG Sphere is light up in Las Vegas, Nevada.. Image © Paparacy via Shutterstock

The Sphere at the Venetian Resort, previously known as the MSG Sphere, opened to the public with a series of concerts headlined by Irish rock band U2 on Friday night in Las Vegas. Designed by stadium specialist architecture office Populous, the project was first announced in 2018. Measuring 34 meters in height and 157 meters in width, the venue, whose building costs rose to $2.3 billion, is labeled the world's largest spherical structure, with its exterior clad in a high-resolution LED screen. The project, located east of the Las Vegas Strip and connected to the Venetian resort complex, is designed to host various events, including music, film events, and even some sports.

The entire spherical façade acts as a giant screen, fitted with 1.2 million LEDs, which can be programmed to display dynamic images and animations, transforming the building into an attraction point in Las Vegas, a city that already boasts eye-catching features such as Bellagio's dancing fountains or the half-scale replica of the Eiffel Tower. The MSG Sphere will be illuminated day and night, with the displays adapted to fit the season and noteworthy events. The first time the Sphere fully lit up was on the 4th of July when the words "Hello World" appeared, followed by animated fireworks.

Inside, the Sphere can host up to 20,000 in standing capacity, with seating for 18,600 people, offering immersive experiences in cinema and performance. The acts on stage are supported by a 16K resolution LED screen that wraps around the audience. With over 580,000 sq ft or 54,000 sq meters, of LED display, this is allegedly the largest LED screen in the world. It creates an immersive light show with realistic animations that can remove the sense of dimensions. On September 29, 2023, U2 inaugurated the venue as the first performer in a residency titled U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere, with MSG planning to host four to six residencies each year at the Sphere.

According to the Sphere's producers, over 160,000 speakers are spread around the bowl to ensure clear sounds for every spectator, with an integrated Holoplot system. The venue is also equipped with haptic technology for 10,000 of the venue's seats, whose vibrations can make the concert experience more palpable by amplifying the vibrations, basses, and kick drums. 4D machines contribute to the immersive experience by recreating sensations of wind, temperature changes, and scent effects.

The arena is designed to host primarily performance shows and concerts, but it can also host certain ring-based sporting events, such as boxing or mixed martial arts and esports tournaments. The property includes 304 parking spaces, with additional garages available nearby. The venue is connected with The Venetian and the Sands Expo and Convention Center via a 1,000-foot pedestrian bridge.

