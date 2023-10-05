Inflatable Architecture: Pneumatic Structures Transforming Built Environments

Save this picture! From left to right: Airship Orchestra / ENESS / The 2018 Antepavilion / Floating Pavilion / Daxing Jizi Design © Ben Weinstein / Jim Stephenson / Chao Zhang. Image © Ben Weinstein / Jim Stephenson / Chao Zhang

As society, technology, and architecture have evolved, designers and architects have embraced novel construction systems and innovative approaches to reshape the built environment. This advancement has stretched the boundaries of traditional construction techniques and ignited fresh ideas in building design.

In the past, some architects and artists aimed to question an architectural paradigm deeply entrenched in anthropocentrism. Historically, architecture has been linked to the notion that buildings, being conceived by human beings, must be extremely durable, even imperishable. Considering the principle that the best intervention is the least intrusive, inflatable architecture, in contrast to these human-centric viewpoints —but aligned to our ephemeral nature—, can propose structures that may exist one day and vanish the next, leaving a temporal imprint on the landscape. This architectural approach uses textiles as the primary material and air as the structural system, potentially challenging the traditional Vitruvian ideals of Venustas, Firmitas, and Utilitas.

Unlike tensile structures, which typically use membrane systems supported by steel cables, inflatable architecture relies on the malleability and flexibility of textiles to contain air and create pneumatic structures. As direct predecessors of inflatable architecture, we find examples in both experimental military and space applications as well as in artistic-architectural approaches, such as the work of Haus-Rucker-Co. In the 1960s, this group developed pneumatic objects to introduce a new concept of architecture that conveyed a temporary, sustainable, and ephemeral atmosphere, which has influenced the work of artists such as Tomás Saraceno and collectives such as Raumlaborberlin, among others.

Aesthetics and applications of pneumatic structures

The design principle of inflatable architecture is simple: air is introduced into a confined structure to create individual elements and interactive or immersive spaces. The ability to be constantly deflated and inflated allows these structures to be transported with relative ease, which is why most of their current applications are found in art projects, such as the Big Air Package, as well as in exhibitions and pavilions, like the London Antepavilion, Tricolor Trilogy, and the Airship Orchestra.

A crucial element in aesthetics and design is associated with physical concepts when utilizing confined air. The fundamental aspects include the basic shape of the structure and how the air is distributed. According to research conducted by BIG, pneumatic structures do not function well with objects created from flat surfaces. In this regard, the equal distribution of air and pressure in circular geometries is essential to maintain the integrity of the construction. This principle is commonly applied in inflatable architecture and is evident in the geometries of other proposals, characterized by the curvature of their forms.

The ephemeral nature of these structures also opens the door to the creation of temporary and itinerant architecture, which can play a crucial role in disaster situations where the need for shelter is imperative. The concept of mobility in architecture dates back to humanity's nomadic past, and projects such as Air Ger reinterpret the fundamentals of Mongolian yurts to offer temporary residential spaces adapted to modern life. On a larger scale and in densified contexts, explorations like traveling cities, such as the Olimpo Nômade Installation, temporarily redefine the landscape of the place where they are installed. However, their monumentality can be deflated, disassembled, and reused elsewhere.

Furthermore, the extensive use of plastic as the foundation for textiles employed in pneumatic structures introduces new opportunities for material reuse and recycling. This becomes crucial in our ongoing endeavors to discover creative strategies to counteract the polluting impact of plastic on our planet. The reuse of plastic for the construction of these structures could not only reduce the amount of plastic waste in landfills but also imply a decrease in the demand for virgin raw materials. To illustrate, we have the capability to transform discarded plastic bottles into innovative structures, effectively prolonging the lifespan of these materials while simultaneously diminishing their environmental impact. By harnessing these plastic reuse opportunities, we would be taking a significant step toward a more sustainable and environmentally conscious future.

In addition, the translucent properties of these textiles enable light to become a pivotal element in the design, as its interaction with the structure creates compelling visual effects both internally and externally. This fosters an architecture that not only manifests through its form but also in how it integrates into the urban environment, exemplified by the Floating Pavilion.

Key structural characteristics and technical aspects of inflatables

As with any other structural material or system, it is essential to ensure constructive and material resolution in building construction. Although they may appear fragile at first glance, cases such as Ontario's Celebration Zone Pavilion were rigorously subjected to the requirements of local building codes, especially concerning wind loads and fire safety, achieved through the use of textiles with fire-retardant properties.

While the extravagant shapes in inflatable architecture might seem whimsical or purely a product of imagination, the Ontario case demonstrates that it was necessary to develop an accurate model to predict the deformations of the pavilions under various code-specified loads, as well as to determine the resulting stresses in the fabrics used.

A noteworthy structural aspect of working with inflatable structures is that the inherently thin and flexible materials used in their construction must eliminate all in-plane compressive loads through the action of pretension, which is achieved by inflation pressure. To secure these structures in place, the use of traditional foundation systems is usually not feasible because it does not establish continuity in the infrastructure with the superstructure. Instead, high-tensile strength anchor and bolt systems are employed to maintain the stability of the structure.

While, for the most part, pneumatic structures are usually associated with objects or complete buildings, there are approaches applied to the reuse of architectural spaces on specific elements, such as the Bubble Building. This project preserves the structure of an old building and renovates its facade, which not only deviates from the general aesthetics of the city but also incorporates inflatable elements as a membrane, to provide insulation and maintain the interior temperature.

In summary, inflatable architecture represents an exciting exploration in the field of architecture, challenging conventions and opening up new possibilities in terms of form, mobility, and sustainability. These examples demonstrate that the applications of inflatable architecture are as diverse as the possibilities we can imagine for them. Simultaneously, the use of plastic as the foundation for textiles offers opportunities for reuse and recycling, thus contributing to addressing today's environmental challenges.

Whether in the form of installations, facade systems, or concert halls, witnessing these types of structures integrate into the landscape is truly exciting. It serves as a reminder that there are always new ways to shape the buildings and structures we design, all while keeping a keen focus on the impact that architecture has on our surroundings.