Designing with a Sustainable and Product-oriented Approach: An Interview with RoarcRenew Architects

RoarcRenew Architects has been selected for ArchDaily's 2023 New Practices. In two of Shanghai's busiest commercial districts, Anfu Road and Columbia Circle, stores designed by RoarcRenew Architects attract large crowds. Within spaces covering just a hundred square meters, they meticulously design every architectural element, continuously exploring and innovating. Their recent bamboo installation, done in collaboration with Taikoo Li, is a remarkable showcase of sustainable design in commercial spaces.

Roarc Renew consistently conveys a clear architectural concept in its projects. The construction logic mirrors the fundamental principles governing our world, involving substances and joints: joints can both represent the substances in the physical world and connect them all. In their projects, Roarc Renew has introduced the JointsPavilion (JP) series for the construction system and the SoftJoints (SJ) series for home furniture systems. This allows them to utilize their expertise in creating elegant connections that simplify and enhance the beauty of various elements.

ArchDaily (HanShuang): What has been the growth journey in architectural design? Are there any special events or experiences in your past studies or experiences? What are the influences on you?

RoarcRenew (Robben Bai): My journey in architecture was initiated by Professor Dotan during my graduate school years. He is an American Jew who served as the lead architect for the Israel Pavilion at the 2010 Shanghai World Expo. Under his mentorship, I was introduced to the principles of metabolic thinking, which I discovered had its roots in the work of Kisho Kurokawa. This exposed me to a logical and structural approach to architectural design.

My time in Israel made me highly sensitive to the importance of “joint” and “construction”, as the country boasted a highly developed industrial building system and was the second home of the Bauhaus movement. Architects trained in Israel understood that structural problem-solving should always precede the use of adhesives.

Since then, my experiences of studying and working in Southeast Asia heightened my awareness of the importance of embracing human nature. I learned that architecture should not be a detached performance, but rather a reflection of human needs and practicality in everyday life. I consider myself an architect with a rebellious spirit, driven by a keen sense of sensibility. I have a natural inclination to explore the world and my travels across Europe and Southeast Asia have created a sense of belonging that sometimes exceeds my attachment to Shanghai, my hometown.

ArchDaily: RoarcRenew Architects has worked on projects ranging from retail spaces on busy roads in the city to cultural buildings and pavilions in the countryside. What are the commonalities and differences between designing in different environments and facing different people?

RoarcRenew: Whether it is rural architecture or urban retail space, RoarcRenew Architects is committed to expressing construction and structure with utmost clarity in practice. The logical response of the structure is the essence of how the world works: authenticity and connection.

We aim for a design that's "unobtrusive", neither ostentatious nor forceful. Our goal is to convey sincerity in design, an intangible energy that is "specific and unpretentious".

In terms of architecture, be it a rural cultural building, a pop-up store, or other construction, we place a greater emphasis on the historical and cultural context of the location. What's more, we often personify architecture, which directly embodies the abstract thinking that underlies architecture. Geometry itself has no emotions, but when you look at geometry through human eyes, you can see "relationships and emotions." This is one of the enduring aspects of the ancient architectural profession. Architecture is about people, and RoarcRenew Architects values the expression of "empathy" in our architectural designs.

When it comes to commercial projects, our focus is on creating new scenes through design. We strive to create a seamless connection between commerce and lifestyle, which encompasses brand culture and resonates with individuals, neighboring businesses, and even the local community.

In recent years, we have been using design to build the sociological practice of the brand, as seen in our Into_the Force project, the first offline concept store of Saturnbird. Here, we led a 50-square-meter space out onto the street of Shanghai's Anfu Road and developed a modular furniture system that allowed for the free switching of scenes while meeting functional and aesthetic needs. We used simple and natural materials to return the site to equality and let the furnishings return to their functions. We used simple and natural materials to return the site to equality and let the furnishings return to their functions. By doing so, we created a place that integrates coffee, event exhibitions, and co-creation space, which seamlessly integrates with the neighborhood and the community. This is the true meaning of space and life.

Another example of our approach is the AnkoRau project. We used the door opening to connect the inside and outside of the site, making the store an extension of the outdoor playground. With this open door, you can feel the spring and autumn of Shanghai, and enjoy a delightful experience that blurs the lines between indoor and outdoor spaces.

ArchDaily: In the recent Taikoo Li and Milan Design Week exhibitions, the process of turning the temporary into the permanent is approached from the perspective of sustainability, what are the ways to understand the contribution of design to sustainable development? How do you define the material or elemental properties of an "object"?

RoarcRenew: We have always prioritized sustainability and product-oriented design. As a young architectural studio in China, RoarcRenew Architects aspires to utilize design logic and thinking to craft engaging and practical designs with the potential to address certain societal issues. For instance, we aim to tackle the issue of surplus products resulting from excessive industrialization and commercial competition by reinventing them through design, thus creating a new lifecycle for materials. Additionally, our studio is actively researching various sustainable material systems and performance criteria. During early project planning, such as our work on the Taikoo Li Chengdu temporary architecture, we consider potential derivatives that align with the project's attributes. In this context, we envisioned that materials could be recycled and repurposed after the temporary duration. One such endeavor involved our exploration of bamboo as a material.

Bamboo, often referred to as the "hair of the earth," is capable of completing a growth cycle in just two or three years, continuously regenerating. This inspired us to experiment with bamboo architecture, constructing buildings from one of the most readily available and environmentally friendly materials. Subsequently, following the 20-day exhibition duration, RoarcRenew Architects transformed the structure into an outdoor bench. In this way, it continued to fulfill its role as an integral architectural component, evolving into urban furniture and a public facility that enriches the urban environment during the process of urban renewal.

ArchDaily: In projects, there is not a lot of formalized design, it is hard to think of what your next work will be like, but when you see a new work, you will say that it must be RoarcRenew Architect's design, what do you think are the characteristics of your design?

RoarcRenew: With a total of 8 individuals in our office, each member has defined their distinct roles and responsibilities in every project collaboration. Through collaboration and mutual support, we complement each other's strengths and work harmoniously. Each team member is empowered to excel in their respective areas. While I may not always have a definitive project direction in mind, our small group is exceptionally clear when it comes to our workflow and values. It is this clarity that has likely contributed to the projects and design language that are distinctly associated with RoarcRenew Architects.

RoarcRenew Architects has forged its own set of values over the past seven years through continuous cycles of experimentation, learning from mistakes, and course corrections.

ArchDaily: In retail space design, modules, and nodes are often used as design language or architectural elements, what do you think is your design clue? Which project does this clue start from?

RoarcRenew: The clue is honesty. When we apply the term "honesty" to individuals, it becomes a rare and precious attribute. Although it might seem simple, few individuals can truly embody complete honesty. In the world of adults, explanations often resort to phrases like "Where one stands depends on where one sits." It's far more challenging to practice honesty in human behavior than it is in architecture. As long as there is no deception in the construction process, it aligns with the fundamental truth of all existence. This is akin to physics--the underlying principle governing the existence of all things in the world. It is about owning your possessions rather than being possessed by them. Throughout our journey, what we consistently pursue is connection--clarity without concealment.

ArchDaily: Does the obsession with strong order become your own design method, or do you also struggle with it and want to find a breakthrough point?

RoarcRenew: I think this is a phased characteristic, much like how I feel that I wouldn't be able to undertake a project like Into_the Force as I did two years ago, given my current stage. Design has always been closely intertwined with the phases of my life. What I can surmise is that the designs I create must strive to be as lightweight as possible. They won't necessarily follow the same path as Into_the Force, which commenced with top-level philosophical logic, experimentation, trials, implementation, and definition.

Order is a fundamental expression of RoarcRenew Architects, and it represents a specific design language at certain stages of life. While there might be opportunities to break free from it, there's no harm in pursuing perfection within a structured framework. Through exploration and curiosity, you can reflect on your current self and see if new interests emerge.

ArchDaily: Many of RoarcRenew Architects' designs can be moved, is it a kind of craftsmanship for the new age? Is it also a breakthrough in traditional architectural research?

RoarcRenew: Instead of striving for a breakthrough, it's often wiser to begin with the requirements and let things evolve naturally. Whether we're envisioning an expandable space or developing a modular furniture system for a project, our primary focus remains on the space's functionality. Every functional design aims to offer a "possibility of use", enabling the space to be flexible and readily adaptable to various functional needs.

These functional aspects also align with contemporary trends in commercial spaces, reflecting the spirit of the times. Keywords like lightness, compactness, flexibility, and user-friendliness have taken center stage. Moreover, aesthetics, which were once the sole pursuit of a previous era, have now become the foundational starting point of this era. RoarcRenew Architects is simply adapting to these trends.

ArchDaily: The design of retail space is also the design of daily space, how to understand the role of space between brand and consumption?

RoarcRenew: Regarding architecture, my favorite critique of our past work is: "mediocre." I believe that's accurate. Our strength lies in the ability to transform the seemingly ordinary into RoarcRenew Architects' unique spatial perception.

From a commercial standpoint, for us, space serves as the dynamic interplay and convergence of various components: "people" (community) and "goods" (brands) converging within the same "arena" (place). In reality, design functions more like a bridge, and the spaces it creates serve as conduits that connect businesses and users, facilitating a two-way exchange of their respective needs. Through the functionality of space, it extends like a unified body with multiple facets. It can become a brand cultural center, a communal social hub, and more. Furthermore, when it comes to material choices for these spaces, we often opt for simple and natural materials. This choice is intentional, aiming to restore balance to the environment, reassign purpose to furnishings, and bridge the gap between brands and the public.

ArchDaily: What is the latest project of RoarcRenew Architects? What are the new thoughts compared with the previous designs?

RoarcRenew: Actually, we have recently been working on developing more sustainable products and have also been working on developing our own products. One of the most significant realizations recently is that design should return to manufacturing and industry, which I have always considered the foundation of our nation. Let us wait and see, as there will be a series of products and projects with industrial attributes and modular characteristics that will be released.