James R. Thompson Center Announces Participation at Chicago Architecture Biennial's 5th Edition

The Chicago Architecture Biennial (CAB 5) has announced the participation of the James R Thompson Center as both a cultural partner and city site for the 5th edition of the exhibition. CAB 5: This is A Rehearsal is curated by the Chicago-based artist collective Floating Museum. The Thompson Center has long been referred to as one of Chicago’s postmodern architectural marvels, designed by Helmut Jahn. At this year’s biennial, which starts on the 21st of September, 2023, the center will host five exhibitions and site-specific installations.

The Thompson Center is characterized by its iconic open atrium, designed to symbolize transparency and active involvement of the public in government affairs. It serves as a space where citizens can participate in their civic rights and responsibilities alongside elected officials, all in a transparent manner. Within this context, PCI plans to present a "forum" created by the Chicago-based firm Inference in collaboration with Figur. This forum will showcase innovations in digital manufacturing and will serve as a versatile space, acting as a stage, a screen, a tool, and a backdrop. It can be adapted and transformed according to its usage, promoting a sense of community, encouraging social interaction, and facilitating engagement. Additionally, it will function as a platform for a series of exhibitions and activities curated by CAB. The installations and programs at the Thompson Center will be introduced gradually leading up to the citywide celebration of CAB on November 1st.

Additionally, The architecture studio PARA Project, based in Amenia, NY, and Cambridge, MA, will showcase an architectural intervention specifically designed for the same iconic atrium of the Thompson Center. This intervention is a response to the grand scale of the Thompson Center and will feature a bookstore curated by Marya Kanakis, focusing on topics related to ecology, architectural theory, and innovative thinking in the field.

Finally, The Storefront for Art and Architecture aims to blur the boundaries between being a participant and a partner in the Biennial. Its installation will occupy a storefront space within the atrium, mirroring the exhibition model of this independent, non-profit art and architecture organization that has been in place since its establishment in 1982 in downtown New York. Within this storefront, Storefront for Art and Architecture will present a solo exhibition of new work by David L. Johnson, an emerging artist based in New York City who is known for his ongoing efforts to remove various forms of hostile architecture from the urban landscape.

In 2021, Helmut Jahn’s iconic Thompson Center was finally saved from demolition threats. In fact, the Real Estate Company The Prime Group carried out renovation works, installed a glass curtain, and kept the atrium as the monumental entrance. In 2022, Google announced its plans to move its Chicago offices to the famous postmodernist landmark. The company will move into the building by 2026, after some renovations by Jahn’s architecture studio to meet Google’s flexible hybrid workforce needs and accommodate the tech giant’s 1,800 employees in Chicago. Finally, CAB 5 is planning a city-wide opening celebration on November 1st, where all exhibitions will be unveiled at the main locations. Curated by Floating Museum, “This is A Rehearsal” is centered around the practice of architecture as a time-based and iterative exploration.