World
  Chicago Architecture Biennial 2023 Extends Dates and Puts in Place a City Wide Program

The Chicago Architecture Biennial has unveiled a phased opening plan for its fifth edition, CAB 5: This is a Rehearsal. The inauguration of CAB 5 will be on September 21, 2023, with installations and programs held all over city sites. This will build up to a citywide opening celebration on November 1st when all exhibitions will be unveiled at the Chicago Cultural Center and the Graham Foundation. CAB 5 is curated by the collective Floating Museum, a group of artists, designers, poets, and educators focused on building connections between art, community, architecture, infrastructure, and public institutions.

Chicago Architecture Biennial 2023 Extends Dates and Puts in Place a City Wide Program - Image 6 of 9
Courtesy of Chicago Architecture Biennial

“This is a Rehearsal” is centered around the practice of architecture as a time-based and iterative exploration. To that, the event has been split into two separate phases. On September 21st, the CAB 5 will launch installations across the sites in the city, showcasing a decentralized model of previous biennials. To further encourage and amplify public involvement, the second phase is marked by a citywide opening celebration, activating all over the connected city sites. The Cultural Center exhibition will remain accessible to the public through February 11th, 2024.

Chicago Architecture Biennial 2023 Extends Dates and Puts in Place a City Wide Program - Image 8 of 9
Courtesy of Chicago Architecture Biennial

The central theme of "This is a Rehearsal" will focus on architecture's communal and procedural facets, highlighting its role in enhancing city living and nurturing collective accountability. The individuals selected by the Floating Museum will examine worldwide ecological, political, and economic obstacles while also considering local conditions. The objective of over 100 events in CAB 5, which encompass installations and presentations, is to encourage individuals to reflect on the influence of physical infrastructure, cultural heritage, visual appeal, and spatial planning on society. Furthermore, the horizontal strategy of CAB 5 showcases a dedication to involving diverse audiences and methodologies while also encouraging visitors to grasp the concept of architecture within the urban context.

By using the term “rehearsal,” Floating Museum opens the door to fresh opportunities by forming various partnerships that activate discussions about innovative creation. Each initiative prompts the community to engage in a journey of education and exploration, jointly delving into inquiries like how the city can actively engage in discussions regarding sustainable food cultivation, efficient water management, and material generation. Moreover, these programs also facilitate essential conversations about authority, historical narrative shaping, and issues concerning land ownership, accessibility, and utilization. CAB 5 invites various stakeholders to participate equally, encouraging meaningful collaboration across disciplines, geographies, and histories.

Chicago Architecture Biennial 2023 Extends Dates and Puts in Place a City Wide Program - Image 4 of 9
Courtesy of Chicago Architecture Biennial

The curators have invited many local and international institutions to participate in the exhibition. From local organizations such as Urban Growers Collective, Grow Greater Englewood, Project Onward, and Southside Community Art Center. Moreover, The Highline and Storefront for Art and Architecture will present work as well. CAB 5 also features many unique and fruitful partnerships with different institutions, city sites, and architects. The event will feature a novel Chicago outdoor art studio and culinary space, hosting an arts residency program and supporting local collaborations.

The entire participant and partner list can be viewed here.

Chicago Architecture Biennial 2023 Extends Dates and Puts in Place a City Wide Program - Image 7 of 9
Courtesy of Chicago Architecture Biennial
Chicago Architecture Biennial 2023 Extends Dates and Puts in Place a City Wide Program - Image 9 of 9
Courtesy of Chicago Architecture Biennial

Image gallery

