Chicago Architecture Biennial Announces Participant List for its 5th Edition

Save this picture! Photo by Kate Joyce, Ross Barney Architects Chicago Riverwalk. Image Courtesy of Chicago Architecture Biennial

The fifth edition of the Chicago Architecture Biennial just announced its list of participants. Under the artistic direction of Floating Museum, a collective of artists, designers, poets, and educators focused on building connections between art, community, architecture, infrastructure, and public institutions, CAB 5 will be presented at multiple sites throughout the city. "This is a Rehearsal" will focus on the community and process-related aspects of architecture, emphasizing how it helps to improve urban life and foster communal responsibility. The participants, chosen by Floating Museum, will look at global environmental, political, and economic challenges while addressing local circumstances. The goal of CAB 5's more than 100 activations, including installations and performances, is to get people to think about how society is impacted by physical infrastructure, societal history, aesthetic, and spatial design.

The Chicago Architecture Biennial is a nonprofit organization that aims to bring together people from around the world to explore innovative ideas and collectively imagine and shape the future of design. The exhibition will open on September 21, 2023, and will be on view until January 2, 2024, spanning various locations across the Chicago metropolitan area. Over 70 creative practitioners, including artists, architects, designers, and performers, will be featured in this citywide exhibition.

+ 4

Floating Museum sees the city as a framework for rehearsal, where various stakeholders are invited to participate equally, fostering collaboration across disciplines, geographies, and histories. The organizers are excited to think collectively with an expanded network of artists, architects, designers, poets, filmmakers, anthropologists, historians, institutions, and civic leaders.

Related Article Chicago Architecture Biennial Announces Floating Museum Collective as Artistic Directors of CAB 5

Floating Museum considers the city as a framework for rehearsal, where the horizontal field of activity becomes a convivial palace for innovation, memory, and change. In this view, individuals, community organizations, institutions, and municipal authorities are invited to participate as equals––which opens new possibilities for collaboration across disciplines, geographies, and histories. We are excited to have the opportunity to think together with an expanded network of artists, architects, designers, poets, filmmakers, anthropologists, historians, institutions, and civic leaders.



--Floating Museum Collective

The fifth edition of the Chicago Architecture Biennial will feature artists and architects presenting significant new works that offer unique perspectives on the built environment. For example, studio:indigenous will present a project that blurs the lines between installation and realized building, prompting viewers to reflect on Indigenous land use. Anupama Kundoo will showcase her work on a social housing project in India, demonstrating the potential of architecture to envision better futures.

Interdisciplinary interventions and performances will further explore the experience of navigating cities. Theater for One's Artistic Director Christine Jones and design studio LOT-EK will collaborate with the Poetry Foundation on a project. Ruth De Jong will investigate architecture's role as a character through an installation inspired by her set design for the film "NOPE," directed by Jordan Peele.

Some participants will expand upon ongoing local projects. For instance, Erika Allen of the Urban Growers Collective will partner with design studio The Living to construct a semi-permanent residency building on an urban farming site in South Chicago. The exhibition will emphasize collaboration across disciplines and geographies, with projects like the partnership between Grow Greater Englewood and architect Feda Wardak, envisioning new possibilities for the Englewood Nature Trail, a green space created from a former rail corridor.

The Chicago Architecture Biennial, founded in 2015, is a venue for open discussion that offers the city new viewpoints while honoring its architectural heritage. The participants in “This is a Rehearsal” represent a wide range of practices and media, including architecture, art, design, film, furniture making, installation, landscape architecture, painting, photography, sculpture, social practice, spatial design, urban planning, agriculture, fiber arts, ecology, and scenic design.