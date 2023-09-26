Maximalism: What It Is and Why You Need to Know It

Save this picture! Project by Freddy Mamani. Image © Alfredo Zeballos

Maximalism is an artistic movement that stands in stark contrast to minimalism. While minimalism famously preaches "Less is more," maximalism embraces the opposite mantra of "More is more."

Within the broader context of the postmodern movement, which encompasses the social and aesthetic shifts occurring after World War II, maximalism can be characterized by its rejection of rigid values and rules. Instead, it celebrates imprecision, embraces diversity, blurs the lines between reality and fantasy, encourages spontaneity, and champions freedom of expression.

Essentially, maximalism blends an array of design trends and styles, challenging the rationalism and bourgeois principles upheld by earlier movements. It reflects the life of the postmodern individual inundated with a wealth of information.

Maximalism, a subset of postmodernism, drew substantial influence from architect Robert Venturi during the 1960s. Venturi, a vocal critic of pure modernism, challenged the rejection of ornamentation in architecture with his famous phrase "Less is boring," which consistently questioned the principles of minimalism.

Maximalism also serves as a platform for cultural diversity, engaging with minority groups and ethnicities and highlighting the aesthetic inclusion of all people and social classes.

Let's delve into the work of some prominent maximalist architects and designers:

Daria Zinovatnaya

Ukrainian designer Daria has achieved success through her geometric and retro-futuristic designs that cleverly combine primary colors with vibrant, saturated hues.

In addition to designing residential and commercial spaces, Daria has ventured into crafting her furniture pieces and has earned recognition as the recipient of the prestigious 2017 RedDot Design Award.

Regardless of personal preferences for her style, it's undeniable that Daria's work is attention-grabbing. Her opulent spaces captivate the eye, making it nearly impossible to resist the allure of the multitude of shapes and colors coexisting within her designs.

Freddy Mamani

Despite lacking formal training, Mamani has gained significant popularity among the affluent residents of El Alto, Bolivia. As he explains it, his style embodies a contemporary reinterpretation of Andean indigenous culture, integrating features such as LED lighting and intricately adorned plaster moldings.

Many people strongly criticize his work: his buildings have been called "transformers" and even "robocops". But there is no denying that Mamani has made history.

His impact is so profound that it led to a seminar at the Architectural Association in London, featured coverage in Architectural Digest, and even a dedicated exhibition of his work at the Cartier Foundation in Paris last year.

Adam Nathaniel Furman

Adam Nathaniel Furman, an Argentine architect and artist with Japanese and Israeli heritage, is another notable figure in maximalism.

Adam can be described as a postmodern maximalist. His creative pursuits span the gamut, encompassing the creation of environments, artworks, installations, furniture, texts, manifestos, and graphic pieces. Additionally, he has received invitations to teach short courses at numerous universities across the globe.

He is a fan of pastel colors, and his work has been based on studies about the application of graphics and colors in public and interior spaces.

Camile Walala

Camile is a French designer based in London who defines herself as the creator of the "tribal pop" style. Her work is known for the exaggerated use of stripes, triangles, and circles inspired by indigenous and African art graphics.

She has been invited to collaborate on product lines and installations for Harrods, Nike, Converse, Facebook, TopShop, and Swatch.

Her most recent work that caused a stir was a house built inside a container 100% made of Lego pieces, from the faucet to the floor, and she called it the House of Dots. It took more than two million Lego pieces to make this work.

I am a big fan of her style, and it's no wonder we see her work in spaces like gas stations and museums. She is creative, inventive, and has a highly refined eye for colors and geometry.

Why Study Maximalism?

Besides being a language representative of diversity and the discussions about acceptance and tolerance that are so relevant today, maximalism is also a movement that has gained aesthetic strength in recent years.

In addition to its strong visual appeal, which is closely related to social media and the imagery they represent and will continue to represent for a long time (there is a post about it here), maximalism, when used well, can provide professionals with an identity and signature that can be used not only in architecture and design projects, but also in installations, museums, exhibitions, and even products.

Whether you like it or not, maximalism is here to stay, and it is worth trying to find a niche in all this diversity.

Source: Tabulla.