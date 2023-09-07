The Center for Arts and Innovation Selects Renzo Piano to Design Boca Raton's Creative Campus

Save this picture! via Shutterstock | mariakray, Boca Raton Aerial View

The Center for Arts and Innovation has just selected Pritzker Prize-winning architect Renzo Piano to design its new creative campus. The campus is situated in the heart of downtown Boca Raton in Florida and aims to become a global hub for creative excellence. Ultimately, The Center is on a mission to transform Boca Raton into an internationally recognized destination for culture, arts, innovation, and technology.

Piano’s studio, Renzo Piano Building Workshop (RPBW), is set to begin work on the project this October, with plans to break ground in 2025. Ultimately, The Center aims to set itself apart from all other cultural venues across South Florida. It is set to include flexible program areas, educational facilities for STEAM programs, and a lab to support entrepreneurs. Additionally, the hub will cater to different community demands while igniting economic development for the surrounding area.

A 50-mile gap in the creative infrastructure along Florida's Gold Coast currently exists. In 2018, The Center was first launched to address that issue, situated at the northern end of Mizner Park, activating the land that was initially designated for cultural purposes. In fact, local community members collectively contributed tens of millions of dollars, creating a solid foundation that kickstarted the initiative and pushed forward the vision of re-activating the cultural economy through the urban fabric.

Culture and art are essential—they shape our society, improve our quality of life, influence our behavior in making us more human, and help us to better connect to one another. The programming of The Center and its architecture must play in harmony so that the project becomes a cultural and artistic destination. It is to become a place of inspiration that fosters creativity, where ideas can be inseminated and born. -- says Antoine Chaaya, the partner in charge from RPBW.

After receiving inquiries from 22 well-renowned international firms by invitation, the committee narrowed it down to 10 finalists who were asked to submit proposals in response to an RFP. From these, four were eventually selected as finalists: Ennead from New York City, Foster + Partners from London, OMA from Rotterdam, and Renzo Piano Building Workshop from Paris/Genoa. Given that RPBW only takes on two new projects annually, this collaboration demonstrates The Center's commitment to turning Boca Raton into a globally acclaimed hub for culture and technology. It aims to establish a source of immense pride for the residents while revitalizing the city's deep-rooted history of innovation.

The Renzo Piano Building Workshop (RPBW) is an international architectural practice with offices in Paris and Genoa. Last May, RPBW’s new building for Istanbul Modern, Türkiye’s first museum of modern and contemporary art, was opened to the public. Additionally, the Waterfront di Levante, a project that aims to transform what was previously the back of a port into a new urban front on the sea, was introduced and developed by Renzo Piano and RPBW. The development is planned to become a new landmark on the seafront of Genoa, Italy. Finally, RPBW, working in partnership with the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) Health Initiative, has recently revealed the plans for three new hospitals in Greece. These three healthcare nodes are designed to enhance hospital infrastructure and accessibility and quality of healthcare in underserved regions.