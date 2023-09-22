An Architect’s Guide to Copenhagen: Anders Lendager and the Essence of the Sustainable City

Copenhagen was founded in the 12th century and has undergone numerous transformations to establish itself as an urban benchmark of the 21st century. Its dynamic urban environment stands as an exemplar of architecture's importance and crucial role in shaping a sustainable future for cities. Confronting global challenges like mobility, urban development, and eco-friendly construction, the city is an inspiring model. This is why in 2023, the Danish city was named the World Architecture Capital by UNESCO-IUA, positioning Copenhagen as a platform for discussions on climate, sustainable solutions, and livability.

In this context, Danish architects such as Anders Lendager have been asked about their perception and interaction with their favorite places in the city, providing valuable insight into what makes Copenhagen unique. Lendager, the CEO and founder of Lendager Group, has been the designer behind eco-village projects, the Danish Pavilion in Milan, and a skyscraper built from recycled materials. Collectively, these projects showcase the capacity to translate the core principles of sustainable cities into tangible components, prioritizing human well-being and fostering circular economy models.

Lendager offers a panoramic view of places that contribute to Copenhagen's distinctive character. This is highlighted through various facets of the city's urban environment, developed in specific areas. These places are not just mere points of interest; they also constitute an integral part of everyday life in the city, with each one adding distinctive elements.

Formerly an old complex comprising a greenhouse and nine wooden barns spanning over 1.5 hectares, BaneGaarden now serves as a hub for creativity, organic food and commerce. It also stands as a model of how to reinvent and repurpose old industrial areas. Its primary goal is to create social spaces and host a wide variety of events that enrich the lives of both locals and visitors.

BaneGaarden has been transformed into an ecological oasis. Its gastronomic, cultural, and entertainment offerings align with the green transition concepts being developed throughout the city, inspiring others to follow suit. It serves as a platform for sustainable development and provides a refuge, offering respite from the city's busy pace.

Located within the Vesterbro neighborhood is an area that was formerly an industrial and sandy expanse in Copenhagen, renowned as the central hub of the city's meat business. The proposal for this area is based on preserving the reminiscences of an old meat-packing plant, including its architecture and buildings, to transform it into a center that brings together gastronomy from diverse backgrounds. Some of these are linked to the city's port nature, focusing on fish and seafood, where people congregate both indoors and outdoors to socialize.

Although there are still vestiges of the meatpacking complex and the two parts of the district –"The Brown" and "The White", dating from 1878 and 1934 respectively– its new atmosphere is a haven for foodies that retains its industrial essence. However, now situated in one of the city's most central areas, it has adapted to cultural influences by repurposing furniture, housing art galleries, and nightlife.

This location in Copenhagen's harbor represents the city’s development and its vital connection to the Baltic Sea. It offers a balanced fusion of urban life and harbor activities, including water sports and cycling. What was once an industrial port now hosts organizations promoting urban fishing and farming, while protecting marine life with biohuts. Nordhavn serves as an example of waterfront transformation into a sustainable environment, embodying the essence of the city's spirit.

To achieve this transformation, Copenhagen has implemented measures including preventing water pollution and promoting recreational activities. Underground basins have been introduced to retain wastewater in the event of heavy rainfall, to later be discharged into the sewers. In addition, the harbor landscape features three wooden port pools (the harbor baths), floating student residences, cliff-diving competitions from the Opera House rooftop, and solar-powered boats. The combination of all these elements makes the waterfront a sustainable and attractive place for the community.

Whether through BaneGaarden as a platform for sustainable development and the transition to sustainability, or Kødbyens Fiskebar as an example of reusing existing buildings to create impactful narratives, these urban environments, along with Nordhavn and Konditaget Lüders, represent the vitality of public spaces, which include bathing areas and public parks. Together, they form the essence of a sustainable city and offer a contemporary commentary on the city of the future.

To learn more about Copenhagen, the 2023 UNESCO World Capital of Architecture, and the Anders Lendager guide, please visit the VisitCopenhagen website.