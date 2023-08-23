"A Wall is A Political Statement": Karin Sander on Co-Curating the Swiss Pavilion at the 2023 Venice Biennale

At the 18th International Architecture Exhibition – La Biennale di Venezia, Karin Sander, and Philip Ursprung curated the Swiss Pavilion “Neighbors”. In her interview with Louisiana Channel, Karin Sander talks about expanding the understanding of the pavilion, reimagining the connected role of architecture and art, and explaining her artistic process. “Neighbors” was focused on spatial proximity between the Swiss Pavilion and its Venezuelan neighbor. Sander highlights also the conversation between the two structures, that became possible after the removal of a separating wall.

The Swiss pavilion (built by Bruno Giacometti) and the latter Venezuelan pavilion (built by Carlo Scarpa) share a common floor plan. They are designed to be continuations of one another, and this can be seen through the architecture and the continued roof line. In fact, through her research, Karin Sander discovered that the existing brick wall was actually an addition built after the conversation had begun.

The wall separating the two pavilions serves as a political statement, enclosing the architecture and constraining it to its specific program. Sander’s exhibition explores the simple act of removing the wall, “revealing the two iconic architectural forms and their storylines.” This new perspective revealed many histories of these spaces, as it became clear how political such a wall can be.

Born and raised in Bensberg and living in Berlin, the artist’s practice circles around unpacking any situation’s proximity to structural, social, and historical contexts. Her mediums range from sculptures, installations, drawings, films, photographs, and computer-based technologies. The artist also touches upon the relationship between architecture and art, claiming that “the two practices are neighbors.”

Art and architecture are neighbors, too. Art also picks up on the questions of society, but the translation is a different one. To open up something gives an entirely new perspective. This is an intervention an architect would never do. But as artists and art historians, we do exactly what we are asked for: We show the architecture and what it has to tell. --Karin Sander

As an artist, she believes her role is to create pockets of space in heavily loaded and tight chambers. Moreover, she emphasizes the power of adding nothing to a space, which is rare for the typical architect. She believes that her role as an artist, in this case, is to reveal these forms and show this architecture simply. Moreover, instead of using the pavilions as containers for new architecture and designs, she experiments with just telling the story of what exists.

The International Architecture Biennale – La Biennale di Venezia 2023 is curated by Lesley Lokko, under the theme “The Laboratory of the Future.” The Biennale invites practitioners to reimagine their contemporary practice and imagine what the future can hold. Many other countries have explored different topics through many varied lenses. The Croatian Pavilion “Same As It Ever Was” celebrates the harmonious coexistence between the natural and the manmade. The Nordic Pavilion “Girjegumpi” explores the archive library of indigenous Sámi architecture, creating platforms for the discussions around these conversations.

