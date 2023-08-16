Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Schools
  4. Cambodia
  5. South Field School / Bloom Architecture

South Field School / Bloom Architecture

Save
South Field School / Bloom Architecture

South Field School / Bloom Architecture - Exterior Photography, WindowsSouth Field School / Bloom Architecture - Exterior Photography, GardenSouth Field School / Bloom Architecture - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail, BeamSouth Field School / Bloom Architecture - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows, Chair, BeamSouth Field School / Bloom Architecture - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Schools, Elementary & Middle School
Phnom Penh, Cambodia
  • Lead Architect: Antoine Meinnel, Bloom Architecture
  • Design Team: Antoine Meinnel ( partner) , Robin Léonard, Lim Kong, Khoan Pengly, Mao Menchhorng
  • Owner: PSE - Pour un Sourire d'Enfant
  • Project Leader: Thierry Law Hine
  • City: Phnom Penh
  • Country: Cambodia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
South Field School / Bloom Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Hiroyuki Oki

Bloom Designs a School to Soothe the Mind of 1500 Cambodian Students in Phnom Penh - This 43 classrooms school was commissioned to Bloom in 2019 by the French Nongovernmental Organization “pour un sourire d’enfant” (PSE) to structure and modernize a campus of 7000 students. PSE is a NGO started shortly after Cambodia reopened its border in 1995 in the aim of providing Cambodian kids living in the dump of Steung Meanchey a chance at education. Since recent times the campus faces issues linked to a rapid development of its surroundings. The escalating real estate prices is causing the necessity for more efficient land use while the lack of storm water management in the surrounding is provoking recurrent floodings. Bloom was commissioned to develop a scalable strategy to densify the campus to an acceptable maximum.

Save this picture!
South Field School / Bloom Architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Hiroyuki Oki
Save this picture!
South Field School / Bloom Architecture - Image 25 of 27
Plan - Site
Save this picture!
South Field School / Bloom Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Hiroyuki Oki

The first intention is to densify the built structure while maintaining a maximum height of three floors to stay below the trees canopy. The reduction footprint linked to higher buildings is the opportunity for an interconnected network of courtyards hosting green recreational areas and serving as infrastructure for stormwater retention. The series of green courtyard will provide a serene environment for the children to learn, it is instrumental to creating a sense of community. The external areas are prolonged in series of open circulation, to foster interaction. The students can walk freely from one side of the campus to the other.

Save this picture!
South Field School / Bloom Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Hiroyuki Oki
Save this picture!
South Field School / Bloom Architecture - Image 26 of 27
Plan - Ground Floor
Save this picture!
South Field School / Bloom Architecture - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows, Chair, Beam
© Antoine Raab

The plot of land for the South Field School was the first acquisition of PSE when the site was just a dump. The old Khmer houses present on the site, although they are not structurally sound anymore, have an historical value as they represent hope and change. Reclaimed wood from the original buildings was retained. This wood will be charred to resist the sun and the termites. The materials used within the school are available locally, they were selected to be long lasting and cost efficient. Moreover, an emphasis was put on materials with natural textures and organic colors for example we promoted the use of local terracotta floor and roof tiles. The natural soil color of the façade render, complementing the compacted red laterite ground.

Save this picture!
South Field School / Bloom Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Hiroyuki Oki
Save this picture!
South Field School / Bloom Architecture - Image 27 of 27
Section
Save this picture!
South Field School / Bloom Architecture - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail, Beam
© Hiroyuki Oki

The building is designed to encourage curiosity while providing dignity and pride to the students. The intentional economy of means in Bloom's approach of education spaces is meant to convey value of respect and sustainability for future generations.

Save this picture!
South Field School / Bloom Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Antoine Raab

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Phnom Penh, Cambodia

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Bloom Architecture
Office

Materials

SteelConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsElementary & Middle schoolCambodia

Materials and Tags

SteelConcreteBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsElementary & Middle schoolCambodia
Cite: "South Field School / Bloom Architecture" 16 Aug 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1005440/south-field-school-bloom-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Auditorium SeatingCheck the latest Auditorium SeatingCheck the latest Auditorium Seating

Check the latest Auditorium Seating

Check the latest DesksCheck the latest DesksCheck the latest Desks

Check the latest Desks

Top #Tags