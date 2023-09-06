Handcrafted Design for Minimalist Washbasins and Baths

In the realm of architectural design and interior furnishings, achieving a balance between form and function is a daily challenge that designers encounter. This interplay between utility and aesthetics has not only evolved over time but also involves a constant exchange of styles and production methods. Frequently, this interchange leads to standardization and generic designs, potentially causing a depletion of authenticity in the design process.

For this reason, in the contemporary era, designers are revisiting the fundamentals, rediscovering manual design processes that range from sketching to model making, all while embracing pure forms. Designers and manufacturers alike are embracing conscientious approaches to develop proposals that maintain simplicity in design while retaining a distinctive identity. In response to this, Bette, in collaboration with the British design studio Barber Osgerby, proposes the creation of minimalist-style bathrooms through the BetteSuno bathroom collection, stripping away complex shapes and seeking a light visual design.

The BetteSuno range entails the design of minimalist bathrooms for architecturally sophisticated projects, including homes, hotels, and restaurants. The collection is crafted from glazed titanium steel, which involves titanium steel sheets being shaped under high pressure and then refined with a coating similar to glass. It features two one-piece circular washbasins and a freestanding oval bath, available in glossy white and matt white. Each of these elements has been conceived to avoid components that may be considered superfluous, thus avoiding distractions from the architectural experience of the room and the primary function of the bathroom furniture.

The collection has a beautiful, handcrafted character and its sculptural qualities are emphasized by the circular and conical design -Edward Barber

As contemporary interpretations of the washbasin, both the free-standing version and the bowl basin share an inner diameter of 340 mm, in which the basin tapers conically towards the waste outlet. The "Pedestal" floor-standing basin, with a height of 865 mm, resembles a minimalist sculpture in the bathroom. This round washbasin is elevated on a slender, cone-shaped pedestal, giving it a floating sensation in front of the wall. The pedestal, also crafted from glazed titanium steel, ingeniously conceals the plumbing and fixtures taking up minimal space. In addition, it provides ample room for a faucet, offering the versatility of using a traditional sink faucet if necessary, as an alternative to a floor or wall-mounted option.

The BetteSuno bowl washbasin is ideal for bathrooms with a minimalist aesthetic, as might be the case for bars or restaurants. It can be placed on a vanity unit or arranged in a row on a countertop, and its round shape with smooth, even edges lends an aesthetic accent without pushing itself into the foreground. Thanks to its precision-crafted base, it sits stably on a variety of floor surfaces, whether concrete, wood, or natural stone. It is important to note that few bathroom materials on the market achieve such flat surfaces, straight lines, and precise angles as those offered by glazed titanium steel.

The freestanding oval bath is distinguished by its uncomplicated design and its capacity to harmonize with either of the two washbasin models. The bathtub, with fully symmetrical dimensions of 1800 x 800 mm, references classic bath design with its vertical exterior and a wide rim that protrudes outward. This leads to a simplified design with clean, pure forms. The raised rim features a flat surface that serves as both a headrest and armrest during bathing, while also functioning as a convenient shelf for toiletries. Additionally, when transitioning to and from a seated position, it can serve as a supportive handhold, if needed. An ergonomic backrest slopes at both ends, together with a spacious interior and a central drain, contributing to a high level of comfort.

The form invites engagement, and its exactness is achieved through expert engineering and the use of enameled steel, which is a far superior material for sanitary ware. -Jay Osgerby

This collection is the outcome of blending the expertise of a bathroom product specialist with a conscious design process carried out by a design studio. With meticulous attention to detail and a profound comprehension of the material and its purpose, Bette and Barber Osgerby have introduced a minimalist language through BetteSuno, seamlessly integrating it into sophisticated bathroom architecture.

For more information about the BetteSuno collection, visit the Bette website or refer to the product catalog.