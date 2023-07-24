Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Tomas Ghisellini Architects Creates a Forest-Encircled Public Square for Livraga, Italy

Tomas Ghisellini Architects Creates a Forest-Encircled Public Square for Livraga, Italy

Tomas Ghisellini Architects, in collaboration with Lucrezia Alemanno and Paolo Beniamino De Vizzi has unveiled the redevelopment and complete redesign project for the new Piazza Francesca Cabrini in Livraga, Italy. Located about 45 kilometers southeast of Milan, the municipality of Livraga set out to transform the currently degraded public space and transform it into an attractive gathering place with site-specific environmental and landscaping features. Construction is expected to begin in August 2023 and is scheduled for competition in 2024.

Tomas Ghisellini Architects Creates a Forest-Encircled Public Square for Livraga, Italy - Image 2 of 13Tomas Ghisellini Architects Creates a Forest-Encircled Public Square for Livraga, Italy - Image 3 of 13Tomas Ghisellini Architects Creates a Forest-Encircled Public Square for Livraga, Italy - Image 4 of 13Tomas Ghisellini Architects Creates a Forest-Encircled Public Square for Livraga, Italy - Image 5 of 13Tomas Ghisellini Architects Creates a Forest-Encircled Public Square for Livraga, Italy - More Images+ 8

Tomas Ghisellini Architects Creates a Forest-Encircled Public Square for Livraga, Italy - Image 2 of 13
The café pavilion from the southern gardens. Image © Lisa Giolitto Cereser

The Town Hall square of Livraga is envisioned as a “large green room” carved into the artificial forest surrounding it. Taking inspiration from the square’s historical countryside roots, which defined its character until the end of the 1970s, the concept emerges as an open space enclosed by the living façade of the tree canopies.

Tomas Ghisellini Architects Creates a Forest-Encircled Public Square for Livraga, Italy - Image 3 of 13
The square from the café pavilion. Image © Lisa Giolitto Cereser

The smooth stone-paved area, measuring 35 by 55 meters, is aligned with the municipal building’s façade, creating a coherent composition between foreground and background. Along the other three facades, lush green vegetation announces the presence of the densely planted forest. The calming ambiance represents a counter to the typical character of the open public square. The precisely planted trees arranged in a 7 by 7 meter grid allow views toward the central space, thus creating a controlled and serene environment appropriate for the city landscape.

The encircling woodland also acts as a green lung, paying homage to the agricultural past which stemmed from the south-east side of the space. Balancing the full light of the open space with the filtered half-light of the planted area, the redesigned square aims to create a balanced experience, catering to the specific climate of the region, its historical past, and the necessities of a representative city center.

Tomas Ghisellini Architects Creates a Forest-Encircled Public Square for Livraga, Italy - Image 4 of 13
The square from the Town Hall facade. Image © Lisa Giolitto Cereser
Tomas Ghisellini Architects Creates a Forest-Encircled Public Square for Livraga, Italy - Image 8 of 13
The square in the autumn fog. Image © Lisa Giolitto Cereser

Public squares often represent one of the most recognizable and attractive spaces within a city. Experienced from the ground level, the plazas reveal a variety of interactions and activities, while analyzing them from an aerial perspective can unveil additional aspects related to their development and integration within the urban context. Additionally, introducing urban greenery in dense urban fabrics can have benefits that extend beyond offering spaces for gatherings, as their intrinsic qualities help mitigate the effects of urban heat islands, lowering temperatures and ensuring public access to safe and enjoyable spaces.

Project credits:

  • Architectural Project & Landscaping: Tomas Ghisellini, Lucrezia Alemanno, Paolo Beniamino De Vizzi
  • Technological Plants: Sandro Formignani
  • Hydraulic Invariance Project: Simone Scarabelli
  • Artistic & Building Direction: Tomas Ghisellini, Paolo Beniamino De Vizzi
  • Graphics: Lucrezia Alemanno, Giorgio Barba
  • 3D Visual: Lisa Giolitto Cereser

