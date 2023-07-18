GXN and MEE Studio’s Pavilions in Copenhagen Explore Circularity and Regeneration for the 2023 UIA Congress of Architects

Save this picture! (P)RECAST UIA Pavilion / GXN. Image © Zuhal Kocan

Developed by GXN for the 2023 UIA World Congress of Architects in Copenhagen, The (P)RECAST Pavilion explores the possibility of reusing precast concrete elements from existing buildings to promote circularity and reduced carbon emissions in the construction industry. The pavilion showcases salvaged concrete elements alongside 200-year-old timber beams, highlighting their aesthetic and structural value. Following the same motivation but through a different approach, MEE Studio has developed The Regenerative Cabin. Located in Copenhagen, the structure explores the applied use of regenerative biogenic materials to reduce the carbon emissions associated with the building materials.

(P)RECAST UIA Pavilion / GXN

The (P)RECAST project represents a search for alternatives in the context of planned demolitions, which often include elements that are far from teaching their technical lifespan. Instead of downcycling them, causing a loss of value and embodied carbon, the team behind the project collaborated with leaders in the concrete industry to develop circular methods for assessing, dismantling, handling, and reusing prefabricated concrete elements. The pavilion consists of five modules of concrete walls framed by demolished 200-year-old timber beams. The elements were sourced from the demolition of a school in Vanløse and Jagtvej 169 in Østerbro, respectively.

The aim of the project is to introduce a circular value chain where demolition can be transformed into a source of reused materials, developing new workflows for the careful dismantling of concrete elements from existing buildings. The (P)RECAST Pavilion strives to challenge conventional attitudes toward precast concrete by exploring its potential. Aligned with other research projects by GXN like the Ressource Blokken and CirCuit (Circular Construction in Regenerative Cities), this investigation represents a step toward understanding and influencing the entire built environment supply chain.

Supported by the Danish Technological Institute and part of the Sustainable Development Goals Pavilions, (the project emphasizes the importance of a circular economy while also supporting Denmark’s environmental ambitions. GXN is also engaged in other ongoing research projects. Among them, "RESET MATERIALS: Towards Sustainable Architecture," also exhibited in Copenhagen, explores bio-cement technology and material innovation. These initiatives are part of a larger framework for learning and research, expanding the understanding and implementation of sustainable concrete structures within the construction sector.

Case Study House 01: The Regenerative Cabin / MEE Studio

The small structure designed by MEE Studio and built with students from the Royal Academy set out to address three of the main subjects involved in the climate crisis: pollution, biodiversity loss, and greenhouse gas emissions. The project aims to contribute to a healthy building culture by employing and reusing materials such as burned upcycled oak floorboards, timber frames, grass insulation, and cork cladding. These naturally-grown and renewable materials replace the energy-intensive concrete and steel typically used in modern construction.

The cabin is designed to provide a calm atmosphere to serve as a creative space. It also incorporates other sustainable design principles like design for disassembly and the use of breathable and non-toxic materials. Currently exhibited at the 2023 World Congress of Architecture in Copenhagen and as part of the 2023 UNESCO World Capital of Architecture, the cabin will be sold after the exhibitions to secure a permanent location and ensure its continued use to avid the usually limited lifespan of pavilions.

The UIA World Congress of Architects 2023 brought together over 6,000 participants from 135 nations to discuss and explore the theme "Sustainable Futures – Leave No One Behind." The four-day congress concluded with “The Copenhagen Lessons,” a set of ten simple principles aimed at aligning worldwide building practices with the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Besides the UIA Congress, several other events are taking place this July in Copenhagen, further strengthening Copenhagen’s position as the 2023 UNESCO World Capital of Architecture.