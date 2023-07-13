10 "Copenhagen Lessons" From the UIA World Congress of Architects 2023

Over the course of five days this week, Copenhagen hosted the largest gathering in the realm of sustainable architecture, bringing together over 6,000 participants from 135 nations. The UIA World Congress of Architects 2023 focused on the theme "Sustainable Futures – Leave No One Behind." This event served as a forum for distinguished researchers and professionals of various backgrounds and ages to delve into methods of creating buildings that address climate change, bolster biodiversity, and foster social inclusivity. As the congress drew to a close, "The Copenhagen Lessons" were unveiled, comprising ten principles intended to facilitate swift and transformative progress in the field of sustainable construction.

+ 13

"It was incredible to experience the Congress come to life after years of preparation. A main goal was to bring architects from all over the world together to share experiences, viewpoints, and insights as to how architecture can contribute to the SDGs – and that happened. Now I hope that insights from the dialogues and connections between the people that attended will somehow carry forward", explains the UIA Congress President Natalie Mossin to ArchDaily.

The program included over 150 sessions and featured more than 400 speakers from around the world. Ranging from esteemed architects, up-and-coming talents in the industry, scientists, businessmen and women, and influential politicians engaged in meaningful discussions throughout the event. The congress was a place to exchange knowledge and share case studies, insights, and visions. Moreover, the “Science Track” sessions brought together leading experts to address the challenges faced by the field of architecture. There was also a “Next Gen” series, giving the opportunity for emerging voices to contribute their ideas and experiences to the program at large.

Related Article Beyond 2023 UIA World Congress of Architects: 9 Events to Explore in July in Copenhagen

I hope Barcelona will be able to take further the work we have done to increase student and next generation participation. We had strong collaborations with the two Danish Architecture Schools, both founding partners, we had the vibrant Next Gen Committee, contributing with strong programming, an amazing Student Academy “A Society Built for Every Body”, the Global Student Summit with participation of 25 architecture schools from all over the world that has worked on the Congress theme over the last semester, the “Great Green Wall” student competition and much more... – and I wish we had had many more. The amazing presence and contributions of the next generation was an incredible gift to the Congress and to all that attended. --Congress President Natalie Mossin

The Copenhagen Lessons are the result of the four-day congress, presented by Congress President Natalie Mossin. These lessons are composed of ten simple principles, aimed at rapidly and radically transforming the built environment to align with the United Nations' 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).”

The Copenhagen Lessons:

Dignity and agency for all people are fundamental in architecture, there is no beauty in exclusion People at risk of being left behind must be accommodated first when we construct, plan, and develop the built environment. Existing built structures must always be reused first. No new development must erase green fields. Natural ecosystems and food production must be sustained regardless of the built context. No virgin mineral material must be used in construction when reuse is possible. No waste must be produced or left behind in construction. When sourcing materials for construction, local, renewable materials come first. In everything we build, carbon capture must exceed carbon footprint. 1 When developing, planning, and constructing the built environment, every activity must positively impact water ecosystems and clean water supply.

"Each World Congress must address its particular moment in time. And 2023 is a significant moment, one that calls for transformation. We are at the halfway mark from the adoption of the SDGs to 2030 – with no time to lose in protecting the health of the planet and human dignity. To meet this moment our science committee has steered an incredibly ambitious science track, and we have invited diverse voices from practice to help shape the Congress program, with many tracks, and many perspectives contributing to discussions", adds Congress President Natalie Mossin to her conversation with ArchDaily.

Stay tuned to the collaboration with UIA World Congress of Architecture 2023 and to our coverage of Copenhagen, the UNESCO World Capital of Architecture for 2023.