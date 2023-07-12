Foster + Partners, UNStudio, and MAD Architects Amongst World Architecture Festival 2023 Shortlist

Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Save
The 2023 World Architecture Festival (WAF) shortlist has been announced, highlighting the most impressive architectural projects worldwide. This announcement precedes the live event, which will be held in Singapore at Marina Bay Sands from November 29th to December 1st. WAF is a live-judged architectural awards program where finalists present their projects to a panel of judges during the international festival. Some of the finalists on the shortlist include Foster + Partners, Biroe Architecture, COX Architecture, Dabbagh Architects, MAD Architects, and more.

The shortlist highlights completed buildings, landscapes, and innovative future architectural concepts, divided into 33 categories, ranging from residential, cultural, and creative reuse. The shortlisted projects have been carefully chosen from a pool of over 800 entries, totaling 495 projects from 333 distinct architectural practices.

This year’s competition finalists encompass a diverse range of architects, including globally renowned firms such as Foster + Partners, UNStudio, Grimshaw Architects, MAD Architects, WilkinsonEyre, Safdie Architects, and Nikken Sekkei. Additionally, numerous smaller architectural practices will also have the opportunity to showcase their work, competing directly with the industry giants during the live event. Furthermore, the finalists represent a global presence, with the top ten countries featured in the shortlist being China, Australia, the United Kingdom, India, the United States, Iran, Thailand, Singapore, Canada, and Japan.

The winners will compete for the following titles: World Building of the Year, Landscape of the Year, Future Project of the Year, and Interior of the Year. Alongside these honors are several Special Prizes, including the WAFX, which recognizes innovative designs addressing significant global issues and will also be presented to projects from the main shortlist.

World Architecture Festival will be in Singapore for its 16th edition, following the gathering of architects and designers at Marina Bay Sands in 2015. This edition follows previous Lisbon, Amsterdam, Barcelona, and Berlin events. In addition to the live-judged awards program and critique presentations, this year's festival will feature a dynamic lineup of live events and keynote talks delivered by an international panel of speakers.

The full shortlist can be for all the categories can be viewed here.

