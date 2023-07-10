Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Santiago Calatrava Recieves Leonardo da Vinci Lifetime Achievement Award for Design at the Florence Biennale

Santiago Calatrava Recieves Leonardo da Vinci Lifetime Achievement Award for Design at the Florence Biennale

Save
Santiago Calatrava Recieves Leonardo da Vinci Lifetime Achievement Award for Design at the Florence Biennale

The XIV Florence Biennale of Art and Design announced that Santiago Calatrava will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award, a "tribute to one of the most influential architects of our times and a recognition of your audacious experimentation, extraordinary talent, and ingenious ability to combine architecture and art in projects imagined and designed in harmony with nature and oriented towards the ideals of beauty.”

The award ceremony is scheduled for 19 October in the theater area of the Spandolini Pavilion of the Fortezza da Basso, where the architect, engineer, and artist will give a speech. From designing and constructing the Ponte della Constitution in Venice, the World Trade Center Transportation Hub in New York, the UAE Pavilion at the 2020 Expo, and the Zubizuri Bridge across the Nervion River in Bilbao, Spain, amongst many other infamous works, Calatrava is one of the most influential architects of the past 50 years, establishing himself as a pioneer in the industry, from architecture, and engineering, to drawing, and sculpting.

Santiago Calatrava Recieves Leonardo da Vinci Lifetime Achievement Award for Design at the Florence Biennale - Image 2 of 7Santiago Calatrava Recieves Leonardo da Vinci Lifetime Achievement Award for Design at the Florence Biennale - Image 3 of 7Santiago Calatrava Recieves Leonardo da Vinci Lifetime Achievement Award for Design at the Florence Biennale - Image 4 of 7Santiago Calatrava Recieves Leonardo da Vinci Lifetime Achievement Award for Design at the Florence Biennale - Image 5 of 7Santiago Calatrava Recieves Leonardo da Vinci Lifetime Achievement Award for Design at the Florence Biennale - More Images+ 2

Save this picture!
Santiago Calatrava Recieves Leonardo da Vinci Lifetime Achievement Award for Design at the Florence Biennale - Image 7 of 7
Courtesy of Hufton + Crow | World Trade Center Transportation Hub / Santiago Calatrava

Last January, Santiago Calatrava revealed the design for a new retail and office complex in Düsseldorf, Germany. The complex, Calatrava Boulevard, offers restaurants, a variety of shopping, and workspaces. Moreover, in 2022 Calatrava, the artist, had his first exhibition showcasing his sculptures and paintings inspired by Greek antiquity. Finally, the Spanish architect and engineer is rebuilding the World Trade Center St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine in New York City. The church was destroyed during the 9/11 attacks and began renovation in 2015.

Related Article

Santiago Calatrava Reveals Design for New Retail and Office Complex in Düsseldorf, Germany

Save this picture!
Santiago Calatrava Recieves Leonardo da Vinci Lifetime Achievement Award for Design at the Florence Biennale - Image 6 of 7
via Flickr - CC BY-ND 2.0 | The Quadracci Pavilion at Milwaukee Art Museum

Related Article

Santiago Calatrava Reveals Design for New Retail and Office Complex in Düsseldorf, Germany

Save this picture!
Santiago Calatrava Recieves Leonardo da Vinci Lifetime Achievement Award for Design at the Florence Biennale - Image 3 of 7
Courtesy of Hufton + Crow | World Trade Center Transportation Hub / Santiago Calatrava
Save this picture!
Santiago Calatrava Recieves Leonardo da Vinci Lifetime Achievement Award for Design at the Florence Biennale - Image 4 of 7
Courtesy of 3.0, Wikimedia Commons | Ponte della Constituzion / Santiago Calatrava
Save this picture!
Santiago Calatrava Recieves Leonardo da Vinci Lifetime Achievement Award for Design at the Florence Biennale - Image 2 of 7
© Stephane Aboudaram | UAE Pavilion, Santiago Calatrava

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Nour Fakharany
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Nour Fakharany. "Santiago Calatrava Recieves Leonardo da Vinci Lifetime Achievement Award for Design at the Florence Biennale" 10 Jul 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1003682/santiago-calatrava-recieves-leonardo-da-vinci-lifetime-achievement-award-for-design-at-the-florence-biennale> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags