We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. New Exhibition at Glyptothek Museum to Feature Sculptures and Paintings by Santiago Calatrava

New Exhibition at Glyptothek Museum to Feature Sculptures and Paintings by Santiago Calatrava

Save this article
New Exhibition at Glyptothek Museum to Feature Sculptures and Paintings by Santiago Calatrava
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Santiago Calatrava and the Glyptothek Museum
Courtesy of Santiago Calatrava and the Glyptothek Museum

The Glyptothek Museum will showcase the first exhibition dedicated to Santiago Calatrava's array of sculptures and paintings inspired by Greek Antiquity. Running from June 21st to October 23rd, "Beyond Hellas: Santiago Calatrava in the Glyptothek" traces the architect's career as a sculptor, highlighting the influence of histories and cultures on Calatrava's design process.

Curated by Cristina Carrillo de Albornoz and Florian Knauß, director of the Glyptothek, the show focuses on Calatrava's new sculptural series titled "The Aegineten", which was developed by the renowned architect, engineer and sculptor over the last three decades. The collection features 14 wrought iron works that can be described as abstract variations of the ancient warriors of the Temple of Aphaia in Aegina. The works are inspired by Calatrava's first encounter with the marble works from the Late Archaic temple, which features scenes of the Trojan Wars. "When I stood in front of the warriors at the Temple of Aphaia in the Glyptothek, I witnessed an unexpected modernity, and beyond the perfection of classicism," said Santiago Calatrava.

This exhibition merges the leading pillars of Santiago Calatrava's work. His everlasting interest in the human body, his great admiration for Antiquity and ancient Greece, his works on dynamic equilibria, and his quest for modernity through motion.- Curator Cristina Carrillo de Albornoz

Related Article

Calatrava's UAE Pavilion Through the Lens of Stephane Aboudaram

In addition to "The Aegineten." the exhibition features a section of watercolours and studies showcasing Calatrava's interest in nature and the human body, as well as steel and wooden leaf sculptures from his organic period and a selection from the architect's Cyclades marbles series.

About this author
Andreea Cutieru
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Andreea Cutieru. "New Exhibition at Glyptothek Museum to Feature Sculptures and Paintings by Santiago Calatrava" 26 Apr 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/980771/new-exhibition-at-glyptothek-museum-to-feature-sculptures-and-paintings-by-santiago-calatrava> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream