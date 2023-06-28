Beyond 2023 UIA World Congress of Architects: 9 Events to Explore in July in Copenhagen

Save this picture! Lille Langebro Cycle and Pedestrian Bridge / WilkinsonEyre. Image © Rasmus Hjortshøj

This year, the UIA World Congress of Architects gathers professionals from the construction industry to the Danish Capital to discuss and promote more sustainable ways of practicing architecture. This edition of the congress, happening between July 2nd and 6th, is centered around the UN 17 Sustainable Development Goals, highlighted by the overarching theme “Sustainable Futures – Leave no one Behind.” The world’s largest architecture congress offers a vast program of keynote dialogues, new findings presented on the science track, Next Gen sessions, workshops, exhibitions of new materials, and political talks. The packed schedule also includes the Obel Award Talks on the theme “Wellbeing Through Architecture”, Velux Daylight Talks, and Realdania Talks.

In parallel to the UIA World Congress, Copenhagen has been named the World Capital of Architecture for 2023 by UNESCO, a title designated triennially to increase public awareness of sustainable architecture. A varied program of architecture-related events throughout the year has been announced on this occasion, from architecture festivals to film competitions, exhibitions and even architecture-related sporting events.

Read on to discover more events, conferences, meetings and tours to attend in Copenhagen in July 2023.

July, 2023

The Sustainable Development Goals Pavilions are experimental projects built on the occasion of Copenhagen being named the World Capital of Architecture for 2023. The temporary constructions are placed in selected locations and address a varied palette of social, economic, and environmental challenges. Their design is the result of a collaboration between architects, engineers, material producers, science institutions, associations, and foundations working together to explore alternative ways of understanding the UIA World Congress theme.

July 4,5, and 6, 2023

This open-air event aims to promote networking and socializing among architects and all those interested in the built environment. A short video featuring environmental practitioners will open up the platform for discussions on what it means to work on sustainability.

April – July, 2023

In April, the experimental living environment “Living Places Copenhagen” was inaugurated to address the building industry’s global energy consumption. It consists of seven prototypes, five open pavilions and two finished homes in full scale, created to showcase the ideals of healthy and sustainable homes. During the UIA World Congress, several talks and events will be held here, including the talk “Comply with the Paris Agreement: Can we build within planetary boundaries?” on July 5.

July 2, 2023

The Danish Center for Architecture proposes a unique way of exploring the urban environment of Copenhagen: architecture runs (or walks). Organized periodically, these events take participants through the city’s parks, alleys, and even historical buildings and museums, normally closed to running visitors. The races are without timekeeping and have the option of 5k or 10k to allow everyone to join. Refreshments are offered at the finishing line.

July, 2023

The unPAVILION aims to prompt curiosity, debate, and reflection on the contemporary and future uses of resources and the hidden impact of greenwashing. Conceived by MAST Architects, the initiative highlights the inherent contradictions of the construction industry by rescuing a concrete barge otherwise slated for demolition to be used during the UIA World Congress. After the events, the barge will be retrofitted to become a space for learning for architecture students.

July 2, 2023

For a slower pace, the DOC invites architects to this guided walking tour, highlighting the development of Copenhagen since the 19th century and the history of Danish society. For a more specific tour, explore the Expanding the City: Copenhagen’s New Architecture tour, on July 1, 2023, to discover the local neighborhood of Ørestad, with its innovative and iconic contemporary buildings.

July 3, 2023

Specifically planned for architects, this cruise is designed to explore Copenhagen’s main waterway and understand its impact on the city’s urban development. In a continuous transition, the harbor has been transformed from an industrial site into a truly public space, complete with swimming opportunities, boating activities, and innovative sustainable architecture.

July 5, 2023

The “Architects, Not Architecture“ platform is an opportunity for internationally recognized architects to engage on a more personal level. The main rule of the talk series, which was been running since 2015, is that the invited architects are not allowed to talk about their architectural projects, inviting them to present the other aspects of their lives. The event on Wednesday, July 5, will be a conversation between Jan Gehl, Anna Heringer, and Kerstin Thompson.

June24 – July 9, 2023

Organized by the DAC, this free-admission event hopes to engage children in the world of architecture and encourage them to think outside the box. The workshop is an invitation to think about and build the city of the future.