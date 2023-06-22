Stockholm Wood City: Construction of the World's Largest Urban Construction Project in Wood to Begin in 2025

Save this picture! Courtesy of Artium Ljungberg | Henning Larsen

Atrium Ljungberg has just revealed Stockholm Wood City – the world's largest urban construction project in wood. Construction on the project is expected to begin in 2025, and the first buildings are expected to be completed in 2027. The initiative is a demonstration of Swedish sustainability.

The largest wood-building project in the world is now in progress, covering an impressive 250,000 square meters. The project sets a sustainable example for the real estate market, which is essential because built structures contribute a sizeable 40% of the world's CO2 emissions. Furthermore, Stockholm Wood City is set to become a turning point in sustainable architecture and urban planning. Situated in Sickla, southern Stockholm, this innovative neighborhood will offer an additional 2,000 houses and 7,000 business spaces. By merging workplaces, homes, neighborhoods, dining establishments, and retail spaces, it aims to create a vibrant and dynamic urban environment.

Wooden structures provide many benefits for the environment, human health, and overall well-being. Numerous studies have shown that timber structures have superior air quality, lead to lower stress levels and higher productivity levels, and can store carbon dioxide. Stockholm Wood City also includes several additional environmental advantages in addition to the benefits of wood. The focus on office space is a strategy to address the lack of workplaces south of Stockholm's central business district and reduce commute times for more locals. The design will concentrate on self-produced, stored, and shared energy in a nation where energy supply and efficiency are high on the national agenda. Atrium Ljungberg seeks to alter the urban developer's function by investing in resource-efficient construction techniques and circular material flows.

We are proud to introduce Stockholm Wood City. This is not only an important step for us as a company, but a historic milestone for Swedish innovation capability. Stockholm Wood City manifests our future. From tenants, there is a strong demand for innovative, sustainable solutions – a demand that we meet with this initiative

--Annica Ånäs, CEO of Atrium Ljungberg.

The developer’s ambition is to be a catalyst for innovation in the entire real estate and urban planning industry. Additionally, they aim to create an environment where those who will live and work there can participate in the development and design of the future city district. Atrium Ljungberg has collaborated with many architecture offices, specifically in Stockholm. In 2020, they were the developers assigned to the winning competition design for the new office building in District 15 designed by 3XN. Similar to “Stockholm Wood City”, in Copenhagen, Henning Larsen recently announced a proposal for the city’s all-timber neighborhood. Both wood constructions transform the world’s understanding of sustainable living and showcase an embrace of environmental principles.