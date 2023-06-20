Same As It Ever Was: Croatian Pavilion Examines Coexistence Models at the 2023 Venice Biennale

The Croatian Pavilion at the Venice Architecture Biennale 2023 celebrates the harmonious coexistence of the wild and domesticated, natural and man-made, and inanimate and living elements. Modeled after the Lonja Wetlands in Croatia, where communities that have adapted to the continuously shifting landscape have coexisted harmoniously for generations to create a dynamic habitat, the Pavilion is a hub for ongoing research into potential futures through educational experimentation and practice. Curated by Mia Roth and Toni Erina, “Same As It Ever Was”, places a focus on the connections among actors from various backgrounds around the world.

The Lonja Wetlands, located in central Croatia, encompass one of Europe's most significant wetland areas around the Sava and Lonja rivers. This area's cultural traditions and abundant wildlife coexist in a precarious balance that experiences significant seasonal variations. A distinctive cultural heritage that reflects the constantly changing terrain has been created during centuries of coexistence between wilderness and human habitation. Various species, including birds, people, plants, and rivers, navigate and traverse the wetlands, are present in the wetlands, showcasing synchronized movements on different timescales.

The wetlands are used as a model for examining different coexistence models and future scenarios. The exhibition seeks to confront current crises and calamities by examining new forms of resilience. The display provides insights into various lifestyles by attentively studying autonomous communities in remote areas that have learned to coexist with nature. "Same As It Ever Was," presents a case study of coexistence amidst evolving cultures and behaviors rather than romanticizing a mythical past in an effort to elicit thought-provoking discussions about the future.

At the Arsenale, the Croatian Pavilion features a spatial installation inspired by the observatories in the Lonja Wetlands. This installation incorporates physical and virtual elements directly linked to the existing visitor infrastructure in the wetlands, functioning as a tool to understand the interconnections between nature and culture. The built infrastructure operates subconsciously, evoking collective memories, sampling familiar elements, and paraphrasing them.

The display recognizes the diverse character of the talents needed to protect the environment in the future. The pavilion inspires a change in how we see the interactions among ecosystem agents and believes that the solution can be accessed through education. Similarly, the Irish Pavilion presents “In Search of Hy-Brasil”, exploring diverse communities, cultures, and experiences of Ireland’s remote islands, presenting new ways to inhabit the world. Moreover, the Lithuanian Pavilion, “Children’s Forest”, aims to become a playground where children can observe, interact, and learn from their environment. With a deep focus on the forest's ecosystem, the exhibition brings educators, activists, architects, and foresters together, acknowledging the different roles all actors play in our future.