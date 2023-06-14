MAD Architects’ China Philharmonic Concert Hall in Beijing Nears Completion

Save this picture! MAD / China Philharmonic Concert Hall, Photo. Image © CreatAR

The China Philharmonic Concert Hall in Beijing, China, designed by MAD Architects led by Ma Yansong, is nearing completion. The design of the concert hall began with a competition, won by MAD in 2014. Upon completion, the 26,000-square-meter building will become the first permanent residence for the China Philharmonic Orchestra, transforming the area into a new locus for classical music and cultural exchange. The project is scheduled to be completed in 2024.

Located on the south side of the Workers’ Stadium, an active area in Beijing, the project seeks to create a tranquil and peaceful space in the bustling environment that surrounds it. The landscaping around the building includes a lotus pond and ample greenery to achieve a sere atmosphere. The design also features a curved and fluid façade that filters and diffuses daylight akin to a translucent white curtain.

The façade system employs embossed glazed glass panels to make the building appear white while allowing natural light to enter the interior. The system also incorporates lighting devices installed parallel to one another on the main steel structure and longitudinal structure to illuminate the translucent membrane from behind. The secondary reflection also contributes to the bright image of the façade. The number of devices is reduced in some areas of the building in order to create an ethereal lighting effect from a distance.

From a functional point of view, the music venue consists of a 1,600-seat grand concert hall organized in “vineyard style” and several rehearsal spaces distributed across two floors. The curved wooden walls have been shaped to optimize acoustics, while white sound reflection panels on the ceiling, inspired by the lotus flower, also contribute to creating a pleasant musical experience. The angles and positions of different elements in the concert halls and in the 350-seat rehearsal hall reflect sound evenly across different distances, allowing the arrival time of the sound to be balanced across the stage and the entire auditorium.

